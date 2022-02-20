Officials evaluate structure issues at 6th Street building in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A portion of 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, has been closed to traffic while officials evaluate the structural integrity of a building located at 23 6th St.

Officials from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and the Division of Codes Enforcement were notified Sunday afternoon of potential structural issues with the building, Anne Dunham, a spokesperson for the city said in a press release.

The first floor of the building houses an import/export business. The two upper floors are not currently being used, Dunham said.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.