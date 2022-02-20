 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials evaluate structure issues at 6th Street building in downtown Bristol

  • Updated
Screen Shot 2022-02-20 at 7.01.46 PM

Officials are evaluating the structural integrity of a building located at 23 6th St.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GOOGLE EARTH

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A portion of 6th Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, has been closed to traffic while officials evaluate the structural integrity of a building located at 23 6th St.

Officials from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and the Division of Codes Enforcement were notified Sunday afternoon of potential structural issues with the building, Anne Dunham, a spokesperson for the city said in a press release.

The first floor of the building houses an import/export business. The two upper floors are not currently being used, Dunham said.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

