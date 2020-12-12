Officials: Calls for expanded testing signal virus is more widespread

Recent calls for expanded COVID-19 testing, in light of skyrocketing positivity rates, indicate the virus is likely even more widespread, health officials said this week.
Cases and testing positivity remain at record levels across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, but this coronavirus spike is likely even greater, Ballad Health officials said during the weekly news briefing.
“There are definitely cases out there that people may have some symptoms, and they’re not getting tested,” Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in response to a reporter’s question. “We know there is more prevalence than what we’re testing for today. Our testing is a sample of the entire community so we know, at over 27% testing positive, that’s a pretty good indication there is a lot of spread out there. We’re testing a lot of people every day; we’re probably testing more people than we were months ago.”
Ballad has conducted more than 80,000 tests so far, Deaton said.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity average climbed to a new record 27.7% on Friday across Ballad’s 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area. That means more than one in four people regionwide who received a COVID-19 test have the virus.
“That positivity rate, if I have a positivity rate of 27% — that many positives — that tells me there’s a lot more positives that aren’t being tested,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “We know, even though we report our daily number of cases, that number is amplified. There are far more cases out there when you have a positivity rate of 27% that we know of.”
Ballad treated 309 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Friday, including 64 in intensive care units with 39 of them on ventilators.
About one in three COVID patients treated in ICUs succumbs to the disease, Deaton said.
There have been 834 deaths in this region since the pandemic began.
Ballad is working with the Cumberland Plateau, LENOWISCO and Mount Rogers health districts to secure additional testing materials and asked U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., for support during a Zoom call earlier this week.
“With Southwest Virginia, they’ve had some outbreaks there,” Deaton said. “We’re supporting the Southwest Virginia region and how to get more and more testing, encouraging people to get tested and working with health departments on how we can help them getting tests out to more rural areas.”
The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO districts rank near the bottom in Virginia for total tests administered, with nearly 27,000 and just over 22,000, respectively. Mount Rogers, which is a larger district, has conducted more than 64,500 tests.
On Friday, Cumberland Plateau’s positivity rate was at 23.5%, Mount Rogers was at 22.9% and LENOWISCO was 21.6%. The local districts continue to have the three highest averages among all Virginia health districts, just as they have for the past couple of weeks. The statewide average is 10.8%.
Mount Rogers announced additional testing is planned for next week through free mass testing events conducted by the Virginia National Guard.
