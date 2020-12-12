Officials: Calls for expanded testing signal virus is more widespread

Recent calls for expanded COVID-19 testing, in light of skyrocketing positivity rates, indicate the virus is likely even more widespread, health officials said this week.

Cases and testing positivity remain at record levels across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, but this coronavirus spike is likely even greater, Ballad Health officials said during the weekly news briefing.

“There are definitely cases out there that people may have some symptoms, and they’re not getting tested,” Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said in response to a reporter’s question. “We know there is more prevalence than what we’re testing for today. Our testing is a sample of the entire community so we know, at over 27% testing positive, that’s a pretty good indication there is a lot of spread out there. We’re testing a lot of people every day; we’re probably testing more people than we were months ago.”

Ballad has conducted more than 80,000 tests so far, Deaton said.

The region’s seven-day testing positivity average climbed to a new record 27.7% on Friday across Ballad’s 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area. That means more than one in four people regionwide who received a COVID-19 test have the virus.