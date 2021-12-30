Officers promoted to BTPD to fill vacancies

Penny Durham and Whitley Hyatt from the dispatch division have also been promoted to the position of dispatch supervisors. The dispatch division is in charge of all emergency services in the city, not just the police department. Austin believes the role of dispatch supervisor is one of the most important in the department.

“Communication is the policeman’s lifeline. They [dispatchers] are the bridge between the community and the officers on the street,” Austin said. “They’re [Durham and Hyatt] becoming first-line supervisors in the communication center. They are going to make sure that the communications personnel have the training and equipment they need to do the best job they can.”

Austin said he is proud of the officers and dispatchers who have been promoted and looks forward to leading the BTPD in a community-oriented direction.

“We understand that for us to be successful, we have to have the confidence of the community. We’ll be doing everything we can to hold officers accountable and be transparent and help develop the best quality officers in the region,” he said. “I’m excited about the direction that we’re headed, and I truly believe that these promotions are exactly what we need to continue moving forward.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.