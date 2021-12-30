Officers promoted to BTPD to fill vacancies

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) continued its transformation under new Chief of Police Matt Austin, by announcing Lt. Justin Bush as the new captain of patrol.
In a press release, the BTPD announced a series of promotions along with the retirement of longtime BTPD Capt. Charlie Thomas this Thursday.
Thomas’ departure opened the door for Bush, who joined the BTPD in April of 2010, to become the new captain of patrol. Austin, who was appointed the city’s chief of police in July, said Thomas will be missed by many in the department, and Austin looks forward to seeing Bush grow into the new role.
“His [Thomas'] leadership throughout the years is seen through the type of police officers that we have now. He has been a big part of their training and learning how to be a policeman,” Austin said before complimenting Bush on his leadership ability.
Bush is not the only officer to receive a promotion this past week. Matt Cousins, Jeff Keesee and Micah Doty have been promoted from sergeants to lieutenants. Austin explained their new duties.
“They will be filling shift commander roles, so each of them will have 10 officers on their shift. They are the day-to-day supervisors for those patrolmen,” he said.
Penny Durham and Whitley Hyatt from the dispatch division have also been promoted to the position of dispatch supervisors. The dispatch division is in charge of all emergency services in the city, not just the police department. Austin believes the role of dispatch supervisor is one of the most important in the department.
“Communication is the policeman’s lifeline. They [dispatchers] are the bridge between the community and the officers on the street,” Austin said. “They’re [Durham and Hyatt] becoming first-line supervisors in the communication center. They are going to make sure that the communications personnel have the training and equipment they need to do the best job they can.”
Austin said he is proud of the officers and dispatchers who have been promoted and looks forward to leading the BTPD in a community-oriented direction.
“We understand that for us to be successful, we have to have the confidence of the community. We’ll be doing everything we can to hold officers accountable and be transparent and help develop the best quality officers in the region,” he said. “I’m excited about the direction that we’re headed, and I truly believe that these promotions are exactly what we need to continue moving forward.”