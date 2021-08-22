Offensive graffiti at Sugar Hollow Park under investigation

BRISTOL, Va. — Authorities in Bristol are investigating after offensive graffiti was discovered in picnic areas at Sugar Hollow Park.

On at least three occasions, visitors at Sugar Hollow Park have found offensive messages posted on shelters and benches. The city’s park and recreation maintenance crew has removed the graffiti when discovered, according to Recreation Supervisor Danny Hill.

The Parks and Recreation Department, city officials and the Police Department have been made aware of the situation and measures are being taken to investigate and resolve the problem, Hill said.

“We appreciate the visitors of our park who have informed us of the vandalism and ask they continue to report any suspicious activity or behaviors,” Hill said.