Observation Knob campers hope review brings management change

BRISTOL, Tenn. — On the morning of Oct. 10, Becky Borowski and nine of her fellow Observation Knob Park seasonal campers woke up to an email from Observation Knob management informing them they had until Oct. 31 to gather their belongings and move.

Their seasonal campsite slots had been designated for daily campers.

"Over time, most businesses need to change adapt to current demand and trends within their industry, and Observation Knob is no exception to that need. Therefore, after careful review and consideration on behalf of our park director and Sullivan County officials, the decision has been made to convert some more of the campsites to daily camping," Borowski read.

"The campsite in which you currently occupy has been identified as one of those sites that will be converted into a daily campsite. Since your current campsite will no longer remain as a seasonal after the 2022 camping season. We're asking that you clear all personal possessions from the site, including your RV camper, by October 31."

The Sullivan County Commission voted last Thursday to put a 75-day hold on the relocation of the nine campers in order for an investigation and review of how the situation has been handled to take place.

The nine seasonal campers have been offered alternative camp slots inside Observation Knob Park.

However, Borowski, who has been a seasonal camper at Observation Knob Park for 12 years and invested a substantial amount of her own money into fixing the water leaking problems at her current campsite slot, has doubts about the quality of the relocation sites they have been offered. She said the sites have been taped off with caution tape due to water leaking and electrical problems.

"When I moved onto that hill, water would come flowing down towards our camper. We built a deck. It would still come flowing down. So, we put the railroad ties. I put gravel, you know, all this stuff. I put a lot of money into that site, which I know it's leased by Sullivan County," Borowski said. "If you go and look where it's caution-taped off, you can see water still running and everything."

For Borowski and many other seasonal campers, Observation Knob Park is a getaway, a place where they can gather with their friends and extended family to enjoy each other's company.

"We are like a family out there. We get together we do stuff for the kids. Say this one over here is a distant cousin and, you know, brothers and sisters over here. That's the way it feels to us. We are a family," Borowski said.

"Every time we're out there, we have dinner together. We have breakfast together. We do things together," she continued. "Why would I want to move all the way on the other side of the campground, away from my family, and why do you want to turn these sites into daily camping when they don't even stay full?"

Seasonal campers at Observation Knob Park pay $185 a month for their campsite slot during the summer and $55 a month during the offseason. Dave McKay, who has been a seasonal camper at Observation Knob park for four years, questions the logic behind the decision to replace seasonal camping with more daily camping spots.

"We're in here. We see what gets rented. There's only been one weekend that they have had anybody at the overflow camping. One weekend, that's July 4. The rest of the time, there was nobody over there at all," McKay said.

"The management here has been nothing but good to us, but, I just can't support what's being done to these other people and what has been done to people all year long."

Borowski hopes once the 75-day hold is up and the investigation surrounding the issue is complete, the current management will be replaced.

"We got the 75-day freeze. We will wait to see what happens (after) that 75 days hopefully, probably a change of management," Borowski said. “Then hopefully, the committee will vote to leave our spots the way it is."

When approached for comment about the nine Observation Knob Park seasonal campers being relocated to make space for daily campers, Chris Ihrke, who was appointed as the park director in January, said he had no time for an interview and stressed they have not told anyone to leave the park.