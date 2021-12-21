O’Quinn appointed deputy majority leader in Virginia House

BRISTOL, Va. — State Del. Israel O’Quinn said Tuesday his new role as deputy majority leader for the Virginia House of Delegates carries much responsibility and a greater workload.

O’Quinn’s appointment was announced by new Majority Leader-designee Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, on Tuesday and gives Southwest Virginia two of only five leadership positions in the 100-member House of Delegates. Republicans retook the House during the November election.

“This wasn’t a complete shock. The speaker-elect and Del. Kilgore have been discussing this for several weeks. I knew my name was among several being talked about,” O’Quinn said.

“It’s an honor because in Virginia we don’t have many leadership positions. It’s really an extension of the majority leader so in addition to working on bills and budget amendments, I’ll have the additional responsibility of working on his priorities. It’s a tremendous opportunity,” O’Quinn said.

Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, is slated to become the next speaker of the house when lawmakers convene to Richmond in January.