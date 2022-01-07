NWS issues explanation after snow less than expected in region

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the Twin City didn’t receive the amount of snow first expected, what it did receive resulted in school closings and slick roads Friday morning. There were several crashes and disabled vehicles reported in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police. Local and state crews spent much of the day clearing roads of snow and ice patches.

Despite some snow and ice, the meteorologists at the NWS received some complaints online about the faulty forecast.

“We understand that people are upset and some are even angry,” the NWS office said. “We want you to know that we as forecasters are the most upset of anyone. We take great pride in serving and protecting our communities with the most reliable forecasts we can provide. When we don’t get it right it bothers us, immensely.”

The office noted that the forecast models “had a terrible, bad, no good day leading up to and during the event yesterday.”

The models on Thursday showed an increasing amount of snowfall in the area, meteorologists explained.

“We will always err on the side of caution until we are confident an event is truly over,” the NWS said.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny skies today with a high of 46, but that is after a frigid low of 11, according to the NWS. Precipitation is expected to return Sunday, when there is a 100% chance of rain and a high in the 50s. Sunny skies will return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s. The next chance of rain is Friday, according to the NWS forecast.