The National Transportation Safety Board released detailed investigative data Thursday regarding the 2019 plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
The NTSB posted more than 250 pages of information and photographs on its database detailing the crash. Earnhardt’s plane ran off the runway Aug. 15 at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, just hours before the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRS Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Jeffrey Melton and Richard Pope, the pilots, provided written statements. The pair noted that there were no mechanical issues found during a preflight check of the 2015 Cessna Latitude at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina, according to their written statements.
Pope said they had a firm landing in Elizabethton. The thrusts deployed on first touchdown, he said. A “go-around” — an aborted landing —was then performed. The thrusts were not available, he said.
The airplane returned to the runway and attempted to stop on the remaining runway, Pope said. The plane was listing to the right and the brakes and thrust reversers deployed to maximum in an attempt to stop, Pope said.
Pope said the approach was “maybe a little fast,” and that he was carrying extra speed on the approach because the airplane slows down so easily.
The documents confirm that while the approach was “a little fast,” the primary issue was the pilots were unable to abort the landing after the second bounce because thrust reversers were already engaged, keeping the pilots from being able to throttle the airplane and get back in the air.
The right main landing gear collapsed, causing the right wing tip to contact the runway, the documents state.
The airplane then overran the runway and went through the fence. It came to rest along state Route 91.
“Got up to get passengers out as quickly as possible,” Pope wrote. “Tried the main cabin door first, but unable to get open. Went to the back to remove emergency exit but could not get it open either. Meanwhile Jeff was trying to get main cabin door open and was successful in getting it partially open. All passengers got off through the main cabin door and cleared the area.”
Documents state that Earnhardt was holding his 16-month-old daughter, Isla, when the plane bounced twice before skidding and eventually catching fire.
The retired NASCAR driver escaped with his wife, Amy, daughter and all crew members after Melton kicked open the main cabin door. The crew estimated that the evacuation took between two to three minutes.
Cheryl Campbell, a witness, was heading east on Route 91 when she saw the crash. According to her statement, Campbell saw the aircraft go through the fence and land along the roadside before “the rear of the aircraft burst into flames.”
Two other people, including the assistant airport manager, also provided written statements.
The crash caused a minor injury to Earnhardt’s back, according to the recently released documents.
The final NTSB report has not yet been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.