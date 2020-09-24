NTSB: Pilot error may have caused Earnhardt plane crash

JR Motorsports, Earnhardt’s management company that owns the plane, declined to comment on the final report. A spokesman said they were aware the final report had been released.

During the landing, the pilot, Richard Pope, said “well it wouldn’t hurt to slow down.” About 33 seconds later, the airspeed decreased.

A short time later, the airplane began to turn left and the crew conversation indicated that they had some difficulty seeing the airport. The airplane then turned right and began to climb.

Two minutes later, the descent resumed, and 10 seconds later the terrain avoidance and warning system excessive closure rate caution and warning alerts sounded in the cockpit.

The copilot, Jeff Milton, asked the pilot if he saw the terrain. The pilot said, “yeah, I got it.”

Later during the landing, the NTSB report notes the pilot said “slow down.” The pilot then asked the copilot to lower the landing gear and the copilot said he would once the plane slowed down more.

The pilots continued preparation for landing.

A minute later, the copilot said, “and I don’t need to tell ya, we’re really fast.”