NTSB: Pilot error may have caused Earnhardt plane crash

Pilot errors may have resulted in the crash landing of retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane last year, according to a report released Wednesday.
The National Transportation Safety Board issued its final report in the Aug. 15, 2019 crash of a Textron Aviation Inc. jet at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. The plane was destroyed, but the pilot and copilot were not injured and three passengers sustained minor injuries.
Earnhardt, his wife and daughter were en route to Bristol Motor Speedway for the night race when the pilots landed at the Elizabethton airport, the intended destination. Upon landing, the plan bounced multiple times before crashing through a fence and into state Highway 91. The plane caught fire as those on board escaped.
The NTSB report includes the probable causes of the crash.
“The pilot’s continuation of an unstabilized approach despite recognizing associated cues and the flight crew’s decision not to initiate a go-around before touchdown, which resulted in a bounced landing, a loss of airplane control, a landing gear collapse, and a runway excursion,” the report states.
Investigators said the pilot’s failure to deploy the speedbrakes during the initial touchdown, which may have prevented the runway excursion, and the pilot’s attempt to go around after deployment of the thrush reversers also contributed to the crash, the report states.
JR Motorsports, Earnhardt’s management company that owns the plane, declined to comment on the final report. A spokesman said they were aware the final report had been released.
During the landing, the pilot, Richard Pope, said “well it wouldn’t hurt to slow down.” About 33 seconds later, the airspeed decreased.
A short time later, the airplane began to turn left and the crew conversation indicated that they had some difficulty seeing the airport. The airplane then turned right and began to climb.
Two minutes later, the descent resumed, and 10 seconds later the terrain avoidance and warning system excessive closure rate caution and warning alerts sounded in the cockpit.
The copilot, Jeff Milton, asked the pilot if he saw the terrain. The pilot said, “yeah, I got it.”
Later during the landing, the NTSB report notes the pilot said “slow down.” The pilot then asked the copilot to lower the landing gear and the copilot said he would once the plane slowed down more.
The pilots continued preparation for landing.
A minute later, the copilot said, “and I don’t need to tell ya, we’re really fast.”
Five seconds before touchdown, the airplane’s descent rate was over 1,500 feet per minute. Upon landing, the plane began to bounce, the NTSB said.
The airplane touched down four times total. Although the pilot advanced the throttles to idle, which would normally stow the thrust reversers, the airplane had bounced a third time and had already become airborne again before the thrust reversers could stow, the report states. When the airplane became airborne, the system logic cut hydraulic power to the thrust reverser actuators; thus the reversers would not stow, it adds.
Thrust reversers are supposed to slow down a plane.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.