BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Northeast State Community College is one of 14 colleges and universities nationwide selected to receive a nearly $1 million federal improvement grant.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded Northeast one of its Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE) Basic Needs for Postsecondary Students Program, according to a written statement.

The department awarded more than $13 million through the Basic Needs program and will collect data on student outcomes resulting from the awards.

Northeast State received $943,755 that will be used to expand existing campus initiatives and build a culture of caring to ensure that students have the support they need to achieve their educational goals.

The funding will improve the college’s ability to assist food insecurity, counseling, and other basic needs that may threaten a student’s ability to remain in school, according to the statement.

“This program is awarded to higher education institutions to support programs that address students’ basic needs,” said Nikki Morrison, director for grant development at Northeast State. “The grant also assists Northeast State to establish community partnerships around the region to develop broader services to students.”

Northeast State has operated a student needs project for several years to address non-academic challenges students encounter outside the classroom. The program, which has primarily been supported through donations to the Northeast State Foundation, was brought under the department of student outreach and engagement in 2022.

The grant will target services to Pell Grant-eligible students and under-served student populations. The award also funds three personnel positions including a full-time counselor for the college’s counseling services team to expand mental health services for students.

“The grant addresses non-academic and socioeconomic factors that affect students,” said Rayma Gibbs, coordinator of student outreach and engagement at Northeast State. “The FIPSE grant allows us to expand our current best practices to a wider group of students.”

The federal program was established in by 1972 with amendments to the Higher Education Act of 1965. The program seeks to fund projects that improve post-secondary educational opportunities across a variety of interests.