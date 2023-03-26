BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Three Northeast State programs will host open houses next week at the Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus.

"These programs offer excellent paths to good careers," said Donna Farrell, dean of the technologies division. "Our faculty and staff will be on hand to share course information and answer questions about career opportunities."

Electrical Engineering Technology is scheduled for March 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The program features electrical and electro-mechanical paths and courses such as AC and DC fundamentals; motors, alternators and generators; and industrial electronics.

The Electrical Technology program equips students for careers as electricians in various fields, while the electro-mechanical program prepares individuals for employment in electrical and mechanical maintenance fields.

The College's Administrative Professional (APT) and Business programs are set for March 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The APT program prepares individuals for positions in today's office environment. The concentrations of study include Business Office, Legal Office, and Medical Office.

The Business program features accounting, management, and small business management concentrations.

Accounting prepares individuals for employment in corporate accounting positions and in firms that provide accounting services.

The Management program prepares individuals for positions in large-scale business, industrial, and governmental organizations, while the Small Business program prepares individuals to own and operate small businesses.

The College's Blountville campus is located at 2425 Highway 75 in Blountville. For more information, email technologies@northeaststate.edu.