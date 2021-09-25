 Skip to main content
Northeast State extends mask requirement to Oct. 31
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Due to continued high COVID-19 transmission rates in the community, Northeast State is extending its face-covering requirement for all campuses through Oct. 31.

Face coverings will be required for all Northeast State students, faculty, staff and visitors when indoors and in the presence of others, regardless of vaccine status, according to a written statement from the college.

Northeast State will continue to monitor COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health, and the Tennessee Board of Regents for guidance.

The board and Northeast State highly recommend that students, faculty and staff get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Vaccination sites may be accessed here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.

