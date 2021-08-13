 Skip to main content
Northeast State dedicates faculty office building to honor Allana Hamilton
Northeast State dedicates faculty office building to honor Allana Hamilton

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The faculty office building at Northeast State was dedicated Thursday as Lana Hamilton Hall, in honor of Allana Hamilton, who died earlier this year after more than 30 years of service at the college and the Tennessee Board of Regents system.

The ceremony was held at the college’s annual fall convocation ceremony on the Blountville campus. TBR approved the renaming in April.

Hamilton spent most of her career at Northeast State, rising from adjunct professor to vice president for academic affairs, before being appointed president of Jackson State Community College in 2017 and later as TBR vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Ballad officials deliver 'dire news' on COVID
Ballad officials deliver 'dire news' on COVID

Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

Watch Now: 'This will be their legacy': Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening
Watch Now: 'This will be their legacy': Inside West Ridge on the cusp of opening

West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.

Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road
Watch Now: The road to West Ridge: Officials discuss improvements to access road

West Ridge High opens to students Monday morning. While architects, construction workers and school administrators have spent the past few months pushing to finish the actual facility, Kerney and others from both the county Highway Department and Kingsport City’s Public Works Department have been pushing to finish improvements to Lynn Road, the school’s main access point.

