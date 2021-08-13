Northeast State dedicates faculty office building to honor Allana Hamilton

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The faculty office building at Northeast State was dedicated Thursday as Lana Hamilton Hall, in honor of Allana Hamilton, who died earlier this year after more than 30 years of service at the college and the Tennessee Board of Regents system.
The ceremony was held at the college’s annual fall convocation ceremony on the Blountville campus. TBR approved the renaming in April.
Hamilton spent most of her career at Northeast State, rising from adjunct professor to vice president for academic affairs, before being appointed president of Jackson State Community College in 2017 and later as TBR vice chancellor for academic affairs.
