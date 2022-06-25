Northeast State Community College tuition to remain unchanged

Northeast State Community College students will not see an increase in tuition for the 2022-23 academic year.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon in a press release from the school.

The Tennessee Board of Regents voted to keep current tuition rates unchanged during its quarterly meeting held last week at Columbia State Community College. The decision keeps Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges stable for the second time in three years.

“Northeast State is grateful to the Tennessee Board of Regents for their decision to keep college accessible and affordable to all students,” Dr. Connie Marshall, interim president of Northeast State, said. “We celebrate this news with our students who are striving to make the best use of their financial resources.”

Last year, the board approved a tuition increase of 1.83% – the smallest such increase in the last 30 years at the community colleges. The TBR did not raise any other mandatory fees and suspended the campus-specific online course fee for the past year.

Northeast State is hosting open registration events throughout the summer. The college offers more than 135 academic programs. From math to theater to nursing, the college’s six academic divisions cover a variety of fields to help prepare students for their career or continuing education. The college operates campuses in Elizabethton, Kingsport, Johnson City, and Unicoi County.