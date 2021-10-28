Northam touts Virginia’s vaccination rate

Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday touted Virginia’s ranking 10th nationally for percentage of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — a trend that stops short of the state’s Southwest corner.
Among all U.S. states, Virginia ranks 10th in two categories with 62.6% of its total population fully vaccinated and for the total number of shots administered — 11.3 million. Additionally, 74.3% of Virginia adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and more than 82.5% of adults have received at least one dose, according to a written statement from Northam’s office.
That translates to 5.9 million of Virginia’s 8.5 million residents having received at last one dose and 5.3 million fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“We’ve reached the top ten because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” Northam said in the statement. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”
Nationally, 66.5% of all U.S. residents and 79.6% of all U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
More than 400,000 Virginia residents have received a booster shot.
All of those shots are represented on a blue-toned map on the Virginia Department of Health website with the darker shades reflecting higher percentages of vaccinations and lighter shades representing lower rates. Northern Virginia, the Tidewater area and areas around Richmond are generally darkest while Southwest Virginia — with a couple of exceptions — has among the lowest rates so that end of the map is mostly sky blue.
Overall, 43.1% of residents of Southwest Virginia’s 10 counties and two cities are fully vaccinated — nearly 20% below the statewide average and some 14% below the national average. No area locality ranks above 50% fully vaccinated, although Washington County (48.9%), Bristol (47.1%) and Smyth County (46.5%) are close.
Two counties rank below 40%. Only 39.2% of Wythe County residents are fully vaccinated compared to just 35.7% of Lee County residents — which ranks last among the state’s 95 counties and 38 cities.
“It continues to be a concern that our vaccination rates in this region — both Tennessee and Virginia — are lower,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer.
While nearly three-fourths of all Virginia adults ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated, this region also trails in that category. Washington County leads at 56.8%, followed by Bristol at 56% and Smyth County at 54.5%. Nine localities are at 50% or above while Lee County is last at 41.8%, according to the VDH.
Over the past two months, vaccination rates across Southwest Virginia have increased about 4% for residents partially and fully vaccinated.
“We continue to try to be available to answer questions. We went through several phases with vaccines. We had that initial push from people who were very anxious to get it, and we slowly continue to see people come around,” Swift said. “We’ve been giving a lot of vaccine for a long time now, and we’re starting to reach some of the people who have been hesitant. … We know the best way for patients to really get their questions answered is through their trusted medical provider.”
Across this region, more than 137,000 Southwest Virginia residents are fully vaccinated out of a population of more than 318,000.
Rates are comparable in neighboring Northeast Tennessee, where only five counties are above 40%, led by Washington County at 54.9%, Sullivan at 48.1% and Unicoi at 47.8%. Five Northeast Tennessee counties rank below 40% with Hancock at 30.3%, Johnson at 34.1% and Carter at 35.2%.
Federal health officials have also recently approved booster doses for all three available COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 403,000 Virginians have received a booster so far.
This region also trails in booster injections but Swift hopes that will change.
“The booster has been a little slower than I had hoped, but I think there was a lot of confusion around who can get a booster shot and when and which brand,” Swift said. “This final recommendation for boosters that really opens it up to any of the three vaccinations — if they meet those qualifying factors — and being able to mix and match boosters is certainly a benefit for ease of the person being able to find the vaccine they need. We’re going to carry that information and carry that message and hope those at highest risk will get that booster.”
Vaccines are widely accessible at most area pharmacies, medical offices and health departments and all are free.
