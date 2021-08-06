Northam: Schools must follow CDC's mask guidance

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday reminded public school leaders that a new state law requires them to follow Centers for Disease Control guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigation and not doing so could have consequences.

Northam, who held his first COVID-19 briefing since May because the delta variant is causing cases to rise, said the state is recovering well from effects of the pandemic, but a return to the classrooms is a crucial juncture. The governor left no doubt how important he feels masks are in K-12 institutions.

“A new law passed this year says schools will do two things this fall. They will offer in-person instruction five days a week, and they will follow CDC mitigation strategies. The CDC guidance is that people in schools need to be wearing masks,” Northam said. “That law was passed with [a] strong bipartisan vote of the Legislature, and I expect school divisions to follow it. If they choose not to follow it, they need to have a frank discussion with their legal counsel.”