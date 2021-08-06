Northam: Schools must follow CDC's mask guidance

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday reminded public school leaders that a new state law requires them to follow Centers for Disease Control guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigation and not doing so could have consequences.
Northam, who held his first COVID-19 briefing since May because the delta variant is causing cases to rise, said the state is recovering well from effects of the pandemic, but a return to the classrooms is a crucial juncture. The governor left no doubt how important he feels masks are in K-12 institutions.
“A new law passed this year says schools will do two things this fall. They will offer in-person instruction five days a week, and they will follow CDC mitigation strategies. The CDC guidance is that people in schools need to be wearing masks,” Northam said. “That law was passed with [a] strong bipartisan vote of the Legislature, and I expect school divisions to follow it. If they choose not to follow it, they need to have a frank discussion with their legal counsel.”
Section 2 of Senate Bill 1303 specifies that a division will “provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres to the maximum extent practicable to any currently applicable mitigations strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
On July 27, the CDC updated its K-12 school mask recommendations in response to the delta variant. CDC now recommends universal masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Asked about it later in the briefing, Northam reiterated his position, “This is the law of the commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect the school systems to follow the law.”
Asked if the administration is considering requiring any public mitigation strategies in light of the variant, Northam said they talk daily, and “all options are on the table.” The governor also renewed his call for people to get vaccinated against the virus.
Some Virginia schools are now open, with most expected to begin classes this month.
Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the masking requirement was a bit of a surprise.
“We were very aware of Senate Bill 1303 but stopped reading after it said you had to provide in-person instruction and may require virtual instruction,” Perrigan said.
City schools were open last year with masking, social distancing, hygiene and other mitigation strategies in place, while many divisions were virtual only.
Preliminary reopening plans on the city school website include voluntary masking but note the masking guidelines were expected to be finalized next week.
Perrigan said he will review the law with the School Board’s attorney.
“We’re not sure the CDC guidance is binding. We want to make sure we’re in compliance with the law,” Perrigan said. “Our hope, as we make our return to school plan, is we can return as normally as possible. We’ve got a tiered approach to our mitigations. We had planned on having some masking in our recommendations. This most recent announcement may require us to increase that.”
