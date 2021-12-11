Northam proposes $27 million for center on gun violence

Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that his outgoing budget will include $27.4 million to establish and staff a Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention at the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
The governor said the center would collect data on firearm violence, report its findings and provide resources to localities and community-based organizations.
“Together we’ve made tremendous progress and we still have much more to do,” Northam told several dozen gun-safety advocates gathered at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square on Friday afternoon. He added: “We can, and we need to do more,” noting that each year Virginia loses more than 1,000 people to gun violence.
On Dec. 16, Northam will present his two-year budget proposal to the General Assembly’s money committees. Northam leaves office Jan. 15 as Republican Glenn Youngkin becomes governor.
When Democrats controlled the legislature, Northam signed a series of gun-violence measures. They included bills to require background checks on all gun sales, to restore Virginia’s restriction on handgun purchases to one a month and to bar possession of firearms by people subject to protective orders.
Other measures established an “extreme risk” protective order in which a court may temporarily authorize removal of firearms from people in crisis, mandated reporting of lost and stolen firearms within 48 hours and imposed stricter penalties for “recklessly” exposing minors to guns.
Speaking of Virginia’s gun deaths, Northam said: “Whether those deaths are homicides, suicides or accidents, every last one of them is a tragedy. Every one of them is a family that will never be the same.”
Brian Moran, Virginia’s secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, said at the event that about two-thirds of Virginia’s gun deaths are suicides.
Gun-safety advocate Lori Haas, whose daughter was wounded during the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting in which 32 students and professors were slain, endorsed the proposal, saying a “public health approach” is necessary.
“Getting comprehensive data to guide decisions on policy and programs is a must,” said Haas, Virginia director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. “We know that laws alone aren’t going to reduce gun violence.”
Moran said the suicide rate among veterans is significantly higher than that of the rest of the population. Last year 188 veterans in Virginia lost their lives to suicide and 135 used firearms, Moran said, adding that law enforcement officers also have a higher rate of suicide than the general population.
“These tragic statistics illustrate the critical need for a holistic approach to firearm-related deaths,” he said.
In 2020 Northam also sought a ban on assault-style weapons but the measure failed in the state Senate. Northam told reporters Friday that he still supports such a ban.
“They intimidate people and they kill people,” Northam said. “For that reason we don’t need them on our streets.”
Further restrictions on guns appear unlikely as Republicans prepare to take control of the House of Delegates.
The governor-elect’s relationship with the National Rifle Association has been more distant than that of past GOP candidates, and he did not emphasize gun rights during his campaign, other than saying generally that he supports the Second Amendment.
The NRA has called on Youngkin to remove Haas from the Virginia State Crime Commission, an agency that studies and makes recommendations related to public safety. Youngkin declined to weigh in last month on the NRA’s request, saying: “There’s lots of people calling on me to do lots of things.”