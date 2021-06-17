Northam, others gather to dedicate Clinch River State Park

ST. PAUL, Va. — After years of dedicated effort from local leaders, including the late Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin, a state park winding the length of the Clinch River finally opened on Wednesday.
Among the 100 guests in attendance was Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who praised the hard work from a delegation of Southwest Virginia officials and local residents that made the Clinch River State Park possible.
“Clinch River State Park is perhaps the perfect model for a state park in our commonwealth,” said Northam. “It will help protect and provide access to one of Virginia’s most beautiful and ecologically diverse places.”
The park has been 15 years in the making, said Park Manager Scott Bowen.
It’s Virginia’s 41st state park and “the first blueway park,” Bowen said. “It’s the first of its kind that we have in Virginia — a park based around a river instead of around land.”
Northam said, “It’s made up of larger anchor properties connected by multiple, smaller access points along the river.”
Today, the park consists of 696 acres, including the Sugar Hill Unit at St. Paul in Wise County plus a river access at Artrip in Russell County, Bowen said.
Wednesday’s ceremony speakers touted the breathtaking beauty of the park site, overlooking mountains in the river valley near St. Paul.
“This is truly God’s country out here. It doesn’t get any better than this,” Northam said.
“There are a whole lot of people, for a number of years, who worked very hard to make this happen. This is really a team effort,” Northam said.
State officials on Wednesday paid tribute to locals who helped behind the scenes, including Russell County Supervisor Lou Ann Wallace; Brad Kreps, Clinch Valley program director for The Nature Conservancy; St. Paul attorney Frank Kilgore and Sen. Chafin, who died early this year of COVID-19. Chafin had enthusiastically championed the project for years in the General Assembly, netting funding from the state budget.
“Clinch River State Park is the result of tireless work from so, so many people,” Northam said.
What has long been called the Sugar Hill Loop Trail, developed by Kilgore more than 20 years ago at St. Paul, is now part of the state park property, Bowen said.
Previously, Bowen served as park manager at Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, Virginia. He also managed Wilderness Road State Park at Ewing in Lee County.
Bowen now also manages the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap.
Clinch River State Park employs one full-time ranger and an hourly maintenance worker, Bowen said.
Park amenities now include trails and open areas along the river. Future plans call for adding cabins, Bowen said.
“In addition to the natural beauty that surrounds us today, rare and endangered species thrive in this region,” Northam said. “The Clinch River’s ecosystem is one of the most productive of any river in America.”
That river is home to rare species of mussels and rare plants along the river’s edge, Northam said.
“Development of the Clinch River State Park will significantly raise awareness of this important ecological diversity,” Northam said. “I hope the Clinch River State Park will help protect this ecosystem while increasing and encouraging public use and enjoyment of this very, very special place.”
Northam predicted the park being a major tourism attraction “as we continue to expand opportunities for this region,” he said.
“It’s a lot about bringing tourists to Southwest Virginia,” Northam said. “As we know, outdoor recreational opportunities not only provide a great quality of life and serve to attract tourists, they also allow us to market Virginia as the best state for business by allowing employers to help attract a skilled workforce which prioritizes these amenities.”
