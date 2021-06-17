Northam, others gather to dedicate Clinch River State Park

ST. PAUL, Va. — After years of dedicated effort from local leaders, including the late Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin, a state park winding the length of the Clinch River finally opened on Wednesday.

Among the 100 guests in attendance was Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who praised the hard work from a delegation of Southwest Virginia officials and local residents that made the Clinch River State Park possible.

“Clinch River State Park is perhaps the perfect model for a state park in our commonwealth,” said Northam. “It will help protect and provide access to one of Virginia’s most beautiful and ecologically diverse places.”

The park has been 15 years in the making, said Park Manager Scott Bowen.

It’s Virginia’s 41st state park and “the first blueway park,” Bowen said. “It’s the first of its kind that we have in Virginia — a park based around a river instead of around land.”

Northam said, “It’s made up of larger anchor properties connected by multiple, smaller access points along the river.”

Today, the park consists of 696 acres, including the Sugar Hill Unit at St. Paul in Wise County plus a river access at Artrip in Russell County, Bowen said.