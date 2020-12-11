Northam announces curfew, other restrictions to battle pandemic

“Hospitalizations in the ICU have been rising since early November and capacity has become a problem in Southwest Virginia and could soon become one in central Virginia,” Northam said. “In most Virginia hospitals, the biggest problem right now is staffing; the nurses and doctors are literally exhausted. They’ve been working around the clock for months. Even worse, many of them are dealing with COVID at home — living with someone who gets it or they get it themselves.”

Virginia is adding about 4,000 cases daily — compared to about 1,200 daily during the previous pandemic peak in May, when other restrictions were imposed, Northam said. Hospitalizations statewide have risen 80% in the last four weeks.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 599 new cases across 10 Northeast counties, 6,011 new cases statewide, 69 new deaths and the positivity rate climbed to 18.5%.

The Virginia National Guard has been assigned to help with testing at health departments, Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said Wednesday.

“They will be mobilized through March of next year,” Oliver said. “We will continue to mobilize teams to do testing with local health departments.”

The state is reporting about 20,000 tests per day, Oliver said.

The National Guard will conduct a series of free, mass testing events across the Mount Rogers service area next week, beginning Monday in Abingdon. Other events are set for Tuesday in Galax, Wednesday in Marion, Thursday in Hillsville, Friday in Bristol at Cumberland Square Park and Saturday in Wytheville.

