Northam announces curfew, other restrictions to battle pandemic

Gov. Ralph Northam voiced concern Thursday about Southwest Virginia’s rising COVID-19 cases and said he has communicated that to leaders in Tennessee and other states.
Northam announced new restrictions for Virginians during a Thursday media briefing, including a modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 a.m., unless working; limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people instead of 25; and requiring mask-wearing by those ages 5 and older in all indoor public settings and within 6 feet of others when outdoors. All go into effect Monday and will remain in place until Jan. 31.
Northam mentioned Southwest Virginia multiple times and fretted that virus cases could overwhelm area hospitals.
“We communicate quite often with our neighboring states and there are a number of increased cases in Tennessee as well as Kentucky that are on our western borders and they do cross state lines,” Northam said. “We’ve made it clear — we’re seeing our numbers rise in those areas — to those particular state leaders and, hopefully, they’ll make some changes as well.”
Last week, Northam said health officials “believe” Tennessee’s lack of a statewide mask requirement and other restrictions “have increased the spread of the virus in neighboring Virginia communities.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee left that decision up to county mayors, with many in this area issuing mask-wearing mandates in public settings.
Cases are rising across the state in Virginia, but especially in this region. A total of 1,674 new cases were diagnosed during the past seven days across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, state health records show.
Local health districts have the state’s three highest testing positivity rates — with all more than double the state average. The Mount Rogers Health District rate was 24.3% Thursday, followed by LENOWISCO at 23.6% and Cumberland Plateau at 22.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The state average is 11% and has nearly doubled over the past month, while no other health district’s average was above 17%.
This region’s average testing positivity rate was 26.5% Thursday across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to Ballad Health. The region’s hospital system reported 306 COVID-19 patients Thursday, including 42 new admissions. Sixty-nine of those patients were being treated in intensive care units.
Ballad officials have stopped non-emergent procedures and tests and are taking steps to increase capacity and staffing for COVID patients. They are predicting more than 500 inpatients by the end of December.
Thursday’s briefing included a video by Ballad Health intensive care unit nurse Emily Nichole Egan urging the public to wear masks, socially distance and support overworked health care workers.
“Hospitalizations in the ICU have been rising since early November and capacity has become a problem in Southwest Virginia and could soon become one in central Virginia,” Northam said. “In most Virginia hospitals, the biggest problem right now is staffing; the nurses and doctors are literally exhausted. They’ve been working around the clock for months. Even worse, many of them are dealing with COVID at home — living with someone who gets it or they get it themselves.”
Virginia is adding about 4,000 cases daily — compared to about 1,200 daily during the previous pandemic peak in May, when other restrictions were imposed, Northam said. Hospitalizations statewide have risen 80% in the last four weeks.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 599 new cases across 10 Northeast counties, 6,011 new cases statewide, 69 new deaths and the positivity rate climbed to 18.5%.
The Virginia National Guard has been assigned to help with testing at health departments, Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said Wednesday.
“They will be mobilized through March of next year,” Oliver said. “We will continue to mobilize teams to do testing with local health departments.”
The state is reporting about 20,000 tests per day, Oliver said.
The National Guard will conduct a series of free, mass testing events across the Mount Rogers service area next week, beginning Monday in Abingdon. Other events are set for Tuesday in Galax, Wednesday in Marion, Thursday in Hillsville, Friday in Bristol at Cumberland Square Park and Saturday in Wytheville.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
