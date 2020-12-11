 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northam announces curfew, other restrictions to battle pandemic
0 comments
featured

Northam announces curfew, other restrictions to battle pandemic

Northam announces curfew, other restrictions amid pandemic

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addresses the public and the media while giving new restriction orders for Virginians dealing with the coronavirus during a press conference at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday.

 BOB BROWN/Richmond Times-Dispatch

Gov. Ralph Northam voiced concern Thursday about Southwest Virginia’s rising COVID-19 cases and said he has communicated that to leaders in Tennessee and other states.

Northam announced new restrictions for Virginians during a Thursday media briefing, including a modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 a.m., unless working; limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people instead of 25; and requiring mask-wearing by those ages 5 and older in all indoor public settings and within 6 feet of others when outdoors. All go into effect Monday and will remain in place until Jan. 31.

Northam mentioned Southwest Virginia multiple times and fretted that virus cases could overwhelm area hospitals.

“We communicate quite often with our neighboring states and there are a number of increased cases in Tennessee as well as Kentucky that are on our western borders and they do cross state lines,” Northam said. “We’ve made it clear — we’re seeing our numbers rise in those areas — to those particular state leaders and, hopefully, they’ll make some changes as well.”

Last week, Northam said health officials “believe” Tennessee’s lack of a statewide mask requirement and other restrictions “have increased the spread of the virus in neighboring Virginia communities.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee left that decision up to county mayors, with many in this area issuing mask-wearing mandates in public settings.

Cases are rising across the state in Virginia, but especially in this region. A total of 1,674 new cases were diagnosed during the past seven days across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, state health records show.

Local health districts have the state’s three highest testing positivity rates — with all more than double the state average. The Mount Rogers Health District rate was 24.3% Thursday, followed by LENOWISCO at 23.6% and Cumberland Plateau at 22.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The state average is 11% and has nearly doubled over the past month, while no other health district’s average was above 17%.

This region’s average testing positivity rate was 26.5% Thursday across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to Ballad Health. The region’s hospital system reported 306 COVID-19 patients Thursday, including 42 new admissions. Sixty-nine of those patients were being treated in intensive care units.

Ballad officials have stopped non-emergent procedures and tests and are taking steps to increase capacity and staffing for COVID patients. They are predicting more than 500 inpatients by the end of December.

Thursday’s briefing included a video by Ballad Health intensive care unit nurse Emily Nichole Egan urging the public to wear masks, socially distance and support overworked health care workers.

“Hospitalizations in the ICU have been rising since early November and capacity has become a problem in Southwest Virginia and could soon become one in central Virginia,” Northam said. “In most Virginia hospitals, the biggest problem right now is staffing; the nurses and doctors are literally exhausted. They’ve been working around the clock for months. Even worse, many of them are dealing with COVID at home — living with someone who gets it or they get it themselves.”

Virginia is adding about 4,000 cases daily — compared to about 1,200 daily during the previous pandemic peak in May, when other restrictions were imposed, Northam said. Hospitalizations statewide have risen 80% in the last four weeks.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 599 new cases across 10 Northeast counties, 6,011 new cases statewide, 69 new deaths and the positivity rate climbed to 18.5%.

The Virginia National Guard has been assigned to help with testing at health departments, Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said Wednesday.

“They will be mobilized through March of next year,” Oliver said. “We will continue to mobilize teams to do testing with local health departments.”

The state is reporting about 20,000 tests per day, Oliver said.

The National Guard will conduct a series of free, mass testing events across the Mount Rogers service area next week, beginning Monday in Abingdon. Other events are set for Tuesday in Galax, Wednesday in Marion, Thursday in Hillsville, Friday in Bristol at Cumberland Square Park and Saturday in Wytheville.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.
Local News

Suspect caught in I-81 chase in Washington County, Va.

Multiple law officials in Abingdon spent Sunday looking for a man who led police on a high-speed chase, leaving wrecked vehicles along the way. At 10 p.m., the suspect was captured by police on Wiley Street in Abingdon in the basement of an abandoned house, said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd.

+3
Bristol teen wins national horsemanship award
Local News

Bristol teen wins national horsemanship award

  • Updated

A horse and its teenage owner have spent the past year becoming the best of friends — and a winning pair in the eyes of judges. Mattie DeBord, 16, who took on the challenge of training her own weanling horse last September, credits hard work and dedication for helping her reap rewards as a national winner in a horsemanship competition.

+3
$2.75M spent promoting casinos to voters in Virginia
Local News

$2.75M spent promoting casinos to voters in Virginia

Backers of the Bristol casino project spent an average 10 times as much per vote as similar efforts supporting casinos in three larger Virginia cities. State-registered committees funded by backers of casino projects in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth spent a combined $2.75 million this year to generate votes and public awareness in referendums on the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

+2
COVID-19 tightens its grasp on region
Local News

COVID-19 tightens its grasp on region

  • Updated

Aimee Light has worked on the frontlines of COVID-19 since March, but last month she watched her own mother succumb to the disease. Light, the director of cardiovascular services at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, worked in the same COVID ward where her mother — Alicia Bledsoe Deal of Kingsport — was treated and ultimately died. Light shared that experience Wednesday during Ballad Health’s weekly news briefing.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts