Northam administration focused on expanding transportation, rural broadband

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has focused considerable time and energy on transportation, and the region is benefitting from work on key highways, including Interstate 81, and could see even more impact in the future in the form of passenger rail service.
Transportation funding and the massive price tags which accompany it have bedeviled more than a few governors who hear pleas from every corner of the commonwealth. Over the past few years, the state has revised and streamlined its transportation funding process.
In March 2019, the Northam administration announced a $2 billion funding stream to address widespread concerns about Interstate 81, which spans 325 miles from Bristol to Winchester, plus other interstate highway challenges in other parts of the state.
“I went to school in Lexington, and you went on I-81 and had to be careful — like any highway — but from the 1980s to the way it is now with the truck traffic and — when there’s an accident — the backups,” Northam said. “I saw an opening to get the funding for 81, worked very closely with our Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. That was a bipartisan plan that will reduce probably 6 million hours of traffic delays and eliminate 450 crashes per year.”
Amendments proposed by Northam set aside $151 million to be invested in I-81 initially while I-95 will receive $40 million, I-64 will receive $28 million, $20 million will go to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, and $43 million is reserved for investment in other interstates as prioritized by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
The amendments increased Virginia’s truck registration fees, diesel and road tax rates to be more in line with other states. The funding mechanisms also include a 2.1% increase in the regional motor fuels tax along the I-81 corridor, designed to ensure users contribute to funding I-81.
The funding is dedicated to address a series of projects identified in a study, which accompanied the funding bill.
“In addition to 81, we’ve invested $300 million in U.S. Route 58 in Patrick County at Lover’s Leap, and that will create a continuous four-lane highway between Virginia Beach and Interstate 77 and really open up the Southwest to safer travel,” he said.
Passenger rail
Earlier this year, Gov. Northam held a press conference in Northern Virginia to formally announce his $3.7 billion Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative, which included $1.9 billion to construct a new “Long Bridge” over the Potomac River — relieving the chokepoint in passenger rail in the eastern U.S. — and agreements to expand passenger rail service in the state, including to the New River Valley.
“I don’t know if people appreciate it yet, or have paid attention, but our investment in rail and bringing passenger rail out to Christiansburg and Blacksburg — and hopefully out to Bristol — I think that will be a big deal for the Southwest as well,” Northam said.
“We can’t pave our way out of congestion, and we need these multi-modal approaches. I lived in Europe for a couple years, and I would like to see this country catch up with Europe. I think once the young people see they can ride the train, it’s efficient, they can use their devices or sleep or visit, I think they will really take advantage of it,” he said.
The initiative includes agreements with Amtrak, CSX and Norfolk Southern with passenger rail service expected to serve the New River Valley by 2025, for the first time since 1979.
Resuming passenger rail service at the Twin City’s refurbished train station has been a dream for more than 20 years and a real focus in the past five years for the city of Bristol, Virginia and a local rail advocacy group. With Amtrak’s pending expansion to Christiansburg, significant federal infrastructure dollars and COVID relief funding, state and federal officials said the Bristol project appears to have some traction.
The rail agreement to increase intercity passenger rail service from Roanoke to the northeast includes another daily train.
It also includes planned acquisition of 386 miles of railroad right-of-way and 223 miles of track from CSX, and an investment of more than $1 billion in additional infrastructure improvements aimed at expanding Amtrak and VRE services, further separating of freight and passenger rail in Virginia and preserving future rail corridors, according to a statement from the administration.
Broadband expansion
Northam came to this region, and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, where he and Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner jointly announced plans to provide broadband service to every Virginia resident by 2024.
“A pet peeve of mine has been limited access to broadband in rural Virginia, so we really tried to make that a priority. When I came into office, Virginia was investing less than $4 million a year, and this year we’re putting over $2 billion,” Northam said. “The experts in broadband told me, when I started four years ago, it would take 10 years to get universal broadband. I said no, that’s too long.”
When Northam took office in 2018, more than 600,000 Virginia residents didn’t have broadband access.
The needs and shortcomings became much clearer in 2020 when the majority of Virginia’s public school students were trying to participate in classes at home and part of the workforce was attempting to work remotely.
In August, Gov. Northam and the General Assembly agreed to allocate $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to broadband, moving the goal for universal access to 2024.
This fall the state’s broadband program received 57 applications from 84 localities, requesting $943 million to connect more than 250,000 Virginia homes and businesses, according to a statement.
These applications leverage $1.15 billion in private and local matching funds, and the Department of Housing and Community Development awarded the funds.
“With these investments and making it a priority and working together with the private sector, everybody in Virginia will have broadband by 2024,” Northam said. “I compare it to electrification back in the early 1900s and especially in rural areas of the country. Electricity was a necessity, and they made it a priority and got it done. That’s what we’ve done with broadband.”
