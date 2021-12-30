Northam administration focused on expanding transportation, rural broadband

“I don’t know if people appreciate it yet, or have paid attention, but our investment in rail and bringing passenger rail out to Christiansburg and Blacksburg — and hopefully out to Bristol — I think that will be a big deal for the Southwest as well,” Northam said.

“We can’t pave our way out of congestion, and we need these multi-modal approaches. I lived in Europe for a couple years, and I would like to see this country catch up with Europe. I think once the young people see they can ride the train, it’s efficient, they can use their devices or sleep or visit, I think they will really take advantage of it,” he said.

The initiative includes agreements with Amtrak, CSX and Norfolk Southern with passenger rail service expected to serve the New River Valley by 2025, for the first time since 1979.

Resuming passenger rail service at the Twin City’s refurbished train station has been a dream for more than 20 years and a real focus in the past five years for the city of Bristol, Virginia and a local rail advocacy group. With Amtrak’s pending expansion to Christiansburg, significant federal infrastructure dollars and COVID relief funding, state and federal officials said the Bristol project appears to have some traction.