North Main Street in Marion to be closed for railroad crossing work

North Main Street near the train station in Marion, Virginia will be closed August 31 and September 1 due to work at the railroad crossing.

The town is working with the railroad to provide detours to minimize traffic disruptions. Traffic will be rerouted via Johnson Road and Brunswick Lane.

Chatham Hill Road will also experience construction at the same time as town crews work with railroad officials to install drainage structures underneath the tracks.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience, but we are pleased that Norfolk Southern is taking care of their property and that we can coordinate our work to minimize traffic interruptions as best we can,” Marion Town Manager Bill Rush said.