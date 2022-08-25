 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

North Main Street in Marion to be closed for railroad crossing work

  • Updated
  • 0
BHC logo square

North Main Street near the train station in Marion, Virginia will be closed August 31 and September 1 due to work at the railroad crossing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The town is working with the railroad to provide detours to minimize traffic disruptions. Traffic will be rerouted via Johnson Road and Brunswick Lane.

Chatham Hill Road will also experience construction at the same time as town crews work with railroad officials to install drainage structures underneath the tracks.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience, but we are pleased that Norfolk Southern is taking care of their property and that we can coordinate our work to minimize traffic interruptions as best we can,” Marion Town Manager Bill Rush said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts