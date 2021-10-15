 Skip to main content
North Dakota man charged with assaulting pregnant girlfriend at Abingdon motel
North Dakota man charged with assaulting pregnant girlfriend at Abingdon motel

ABINGDON, Va. — A North Dakota man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at an Abingdon motel.

On Oct. 10, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Budget Inn on Porterfield Highway on the report of a domestic assault, according to a news release. Deputies found a woman, who has not been identified, with a swollen face and large amounts of blood on her face and clothes, the release states.

The victim informed deputies that Jaron Guerro, 29, kicked her in the face and punched her in the stomach several times after an argument. The deputies learned that the woman was five months pregnant with the man’s child, but could no longer feel the baby moving.

Guerro was arrested later in the day in Bristol, Virginia, on a charge of attempted killing of an unborn fetus and malicious wounding, the release states. He is currently being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Sheriff Blake Andis said additional charges are pending. He added that the condition of the woman and her unborn child are not known.

In Virginia, the charge of attempted killing of an unborn child is punishable by two to 10 years, according to state code. It is listed as a Class 4 felony. If the child were to die, it is considered a Class 2 felony, which is punishable by five to 40 years in prison.

Andis also reminded anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to seek help immediately by contacting local police, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or the 24/7 Abuse Alternatives Crisis Hotline at 1-800-987-6499 or 423-764-2287.

