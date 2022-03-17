North Carolina man pleads guilty to coercion, enticement of minors at Oak Hill Academy

A North Carolina man pled guilty to federal charges stemming from using the social media platforms Snapchat and Grindr to target teenage boys from Southwest Virginia.

Jonathan Avery Shumate, 53, of Warrensville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of minors.

According to court documents, Shumate used both Snapchat and Grindr to contact teenage males attending Oak Hill Academy near Mouth of Wilson in Grayson County, Virginia. According to reports, Shumate allegedly offered to provide vapes and vaping materials in exchange for the 16- and 17-year-old boys sending him sexually explicit photographs and nude videos of themselves.

In addition to communicating online, Shumate traveled to Oak Hill Academy to deliver the vaping supplies, and also offered to provide oral sex for the juveniles while requesting that they perform oral sex for him, according to court documents.

Shumate is scheduled to be sentenced June 21 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.