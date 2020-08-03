North Carolina driver charged in Sunday night crash in Sullivan County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – A North Carolina driver faces a number of charges after authorities say he struck another vehicle in Sullivan County on Sunday night, left the scene of the crash and sped nearly 40 miles over the speed limit.

Nyles B. Davis, 35, of Asheville, was charged with failing to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident and speeding at 84 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.

Davis was traveling eastbound in a Kia Sorento on State Route 126 near Ethel Drive and failed to stay in the lane, leading him to strike a westbound Chevrolet Silverado, the report states.

The Chevrolet reached an uncontrolled final rest in a ditch and Davis left the scene, according to the report. THP said Davis was later located and charged.

THP Sgt. Nathan Hall said the investigating trooper clocked Davis at 84 mph while en route to the crash scene.

The report lists no injuries for either driver.