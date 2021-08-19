Nonprofits to hold food distribution in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Local nonprofit organizations are hosting a food distribution today outside the former Bristol Mall.
Santa Pal and United Way of Bristol, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia, will host the pop-up event. It is being held in the parking lot of the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia from 5-7 p.m.
“The pandemic continues to cause financial hardships for many in our region, so when Santa Pal approached us to partner for this food distribution, we were happy to help,” said United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer. “We encourage individuals and families in Tennessee and Virginia that need food to come on out Thursday and take advantage of this great event.”
The local food banks have held multiple pop-up events during the pandemic to assist families, including one last October at Virginia High School. Families were given up to 60 pounds of food at the event. The pop-up events have been in addition to large distribution events held at the food bank locations in Kingsport and Abingdon.
“We are extremely thankful for the partnership with United Way of Bristol, Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia to be able to provide this food to families in our community,” said Santa Pal President Lavonda Lockner. “Santa Pal works all year to provide Christmas for those at-risk students in Bristol and the eastern portion of Sullivan County. This food distribution is another way that we can assist families alleviating food insecurity in our community.”