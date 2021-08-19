Nonprofits to hold food distribution in Bristol

If You Go Food distribution from 5-7 tonight in the parking lot of the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the former Bristol Mall, on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

BRISTOL, Va. — Local nonprofit organizations are hosting a food distribution today outside the former Bristol Mall.

Santa Pal and United Way of Bristol, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding Southwest Virginia, will host the pop-up event. It is being held in the parking lot of the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia from 5-7 p.m.

“The pandemic continues to cause financial hardships for many in our region, so when Santa Pal approached us to partner for this food distribution, we were happy to help,” said United Way Executive Director Lisa Cofer. “We encourage individuals and families in Tennessee and Virginia that need food to come on out Thursday and take advantage of this great event.”