No prosecution for woman who fatally shot boyfriend in Saltville

  • Updated
SALTVILLE, Va. — A woman who fatally shot her boyfriend earlier this year in Saltville will not be prosecuted, the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The SCSO said James McCloud, 60, was found dead on Jan. 17 at a home on Robert’s Chapel Road. Investigators described the man’s girlfriend, who they did not identify, as a victim.

An incident between the two became physical and the woman fired one round from a handgun, according to a news release.

According to the release, the investigation revealed that McCloud had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit. In a search warrant seeking ADT security footage from inside the home, SCSO Captain Bill Eller noted that the woman told investigators that McCloud had started drinking on Jan. 15.

There was a history of domestic violence between the two in Alabama, the release added.

