No progress on restructuring Discover Bristol board

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than two months after Bristol Tennessee City Council approved a funding agreement designed to pressure Discover Bristol to reshape its oversight board, no progress appears to have been made.
At its July meeting, Bristol Tennessee City Council passed an appropriations agreement that cuts funding to Discover Bristol, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s convention and visitor’s bureau, to $75,000 — nearly 56% less than the previous year, unless certain conditions are met. The agreement states that if both Bristol city councils and the chamber reach a restructuring agreement prior to Sept. 30, Discover Bristol will get 40% of the occupancy taxes collected by Bristol, Tennessee during fiscal year 2021.
The deadline to formalize a restructuring agreement is Wednesday, at least if Discover Bristol is to receive that extra funding. However, representatives of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia city government as well as the CEO of the chamber told the Bristol Herald Courier there had been no formal discussions between all three parties about a restructuring. This includes Discover Bristol board meetings, where all three are represented.
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the chamber, said the issues of joint city funds and oversight need to be communicated openly with all parties involved. She said multiple members of the chamber’s executive committee reached out a number of times to Bristol, Tennessee officials before and after the appropriations agreement was passed to request a meeting but were unable to get them to agree to one.
“I don’t know how you come to any type of agreement if you don’t sit and discuss it,” Rhinehart said.
At its July work session, members of City Council indicated they were interested in having some type of meeting with Bristol, Virginia’s City Council and representatives of the chamber to discuss funding and a restructuring agreement, but no such meeting has been held.
Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said that representatives of the chamber indicated they were not interested in restructuring the board. According to the city appropriation agreement, that would involve creating an entirely new board, outside the chamber, that would oversee Discover Bristol. The board as proposed by Bristol, Tennessee would be comprised of representatives from the two city councils and staffs of both cities, as well as stakeholders in the tourism community and a representative from the chamber.
Bristol Tennessee City Councilwoman Lea Powers, who is on the Discover Bristol board, has also said the board has little oversight and repeated requests for more information and data have not been met. She is a major proponent of forming an autonomous Discover Bristol board.
Rhinehart said because Discover Bristol is legally an entity of the chamber, it does not make sense to hold the chamber accountable for it if it’s overseen outside the chamber. She said the chamber is not interested in that kind of restructuring.
Powers, Bristol Tennessee City Councilman Chad Keen and Vice Mayor Vince Turner have all also expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that in recent years Bristol, Virginia has given less to Discover Bristol than Bristol, Tennessee. Specifically, they are irked that cash-strapped Bristol, Virginia makes a lot more from its hotel lodging taxes, but for several years has provided a lower amount of that revenue, both nominally and percentage-wise, to fund the organization than its Tennessee counterpart.
Recently, Bristol Virginia City Council has taken steps toward figuring out how it funds tourism promoting entities like Discover Bristol. Last Tuesday, the council discussed using 10% to 20% of the city’s lodging taxes to fund Discover Bristol as well as other tourism drivers like Believe in Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music, but no final decision has been made.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley said he believes they have come to a consensus that a set percentage of the city’s lodging tax is the way to go.
Rhinehart has attended most of these recent meetings and said she is encouraged by Bristol, Virginia’s conversations.
At a work session last Tuesday, Bristol Tennessee council members Keen and Powers said they believe council should wait until Bristol, Virginia has locked down its funding before chiming in. Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend said she thought they should discuss the issue at the next work session in October.
Sorah said City Council indicated in the appropriations agreement that it would be willing to give 40% of city occupancy taxes to Discover Bristol, if the restructuring agreement is in place by the Wednesday deadline. However, he added that City Council would have to have further discussions to determine what it would be willing to give in future budget years if a restructuring agreement is never formalized.
276-645-2512 | lgreiss@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
