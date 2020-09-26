No progress on restructuring Discover Bristol board

“I don’t know how you come to any type of agreement if you don’t sit and discuss it,” Rhinehart said.

At its July work session, members of City Council indicated they were interested in having some type of meeting with Bristol, Virginia’s City Council and representatives of the chamber to discuss funding and a restructuring agreement, but no such meeting has been held.

Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said that representatives of the chamber indicated they were not interested in restructuring the board. According to the city appropriation agreement, that would involve creating an entirely new board, outside the chamber, that would oversee Discover Bristol. The board as proposed by Bristol, Tennessee would be comprised of representatives from the two city councils and staffs of both cities, as well as stakeholders in the tourism community and a representative from the chamber.

Bristol Tennessee City Councilwoman Lea Powers, who is on the Discover Bristol board, has also said the board has little oversight and repeated requests for more information and data have not been met. She is a major proponent of forming an autonomous Discover Bristol board.