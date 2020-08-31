No one injured Highland view Elementary electrical fire

Update:
BRISTOL, Va. --- Power was restored at Highland View Elementary School.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said students are back to business as usual and school will dismiss at the normal time.
BRISTOL, Va. --- Students were briefly evacuated from Highland View Elementary School Monday after an electrical wire outside the school caught fire, Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.
Perrigan said power was not lost to the building, but the Bristol Virginia Fire Department and BVU were called to the scene. He said students are now in the elementary school gym, which is on the opposite side of the building. Children are being socially distanced as much as possible.
Perrigan said they do not anticipate students will need to be dismissed early at this time, but they will make those decisions in conjunction with BVU and the fire department if necessary.
