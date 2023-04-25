BRISTOL, Va. – Federal leaders declined to provide any new funding for Bristol Virginia’s landfill crisis, a revelation that took the air out of Tuesday’s public hearing on the proposed city budget.

More than one city resident came to the podium to ask the City Council to withhold any action on a proposed trash collection fee increase until the city received word about requested funding from the state and federal government.

“Our request for $53 million has been turned down,” City Manager Randy Eads said in response to a question. “This is the second year in a row it’s been turned down,”

The city has already spent or committed millions to fund remediation work at the landfill.

The city’s solid waste budget for fiscal 2023-24 is nearly $30 million out of budget due to more remediation projects, now required by the state, to address some long-term environmental concerns.

City leaders previously requested $53 million in Congressionally Directed Spending from the federal government and $12 million from the state of Virginia.

The city was notified last Wednesday, via phone, by a member of Sen. Tim Kaine’s staff that Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner agreed they couldn’t move the city’s request forward, calling it an eligibility issue, according to an Eads email from Ellen Tolton, the city’s community development specialist.

There has been no word on the Virginia request, which cannot be acted upon until the General Assembly finalizes the state budget.

Eads said if city residents want, they should contact their elected officials and express their concerns about the funding issue.

“I’ve been working on the assumption that we would not receive any state or federal money,” Eads said after the meeting. “It’s not necessarily a shock but it’s disappointing when we have a community in crisis that needs significant financial help on a situation that is impacting both sides of the state line – that the federal government cannot step in with some sort of assistance.”

One of the remedies suggested in the proposed budget is raising the existing collection fee from $33 per month to $72. Several residents spoke out against that plan during the public hearing.

“The property tax increase, that’s OK. But when you look at over $400 a year being put on waste collection, that’s a problem,” resident Kevin France said. “It means my wife and I will have to adjust our budget. But what about people that live on fixed incomes? People in this neighborhood right here; people in other neighborhoods because this is a fee that everybody is charged. How are they going to do it?”

Mayor Neal Osborne acknowledged the increase is substantial.

“It’s a valid concern. We have an average household income of about $38,000 to $40,000. Going from $33 to $72 is a very valid concern,” Osborne said. “I don’t want to pay it. I don’t think anybody wants to pay it. But, as you heard, we apparently got turned down for federal funding, so we have to find a way to be able to fund the landfill, continue to operate and take our trash and be able to pay for these big capital projects to meet our requirements by the state.”

The council’s first vote on the budget is expected at its May 9 meeting.

In other matters, following a closed session to discuss personnel, the council exited and unanimously agreed to hire Tamrya Spradlin as assistant city manager. Spradlin formerly served as the city’s CFO and was hailed as one of the architects of its economic recovery over the past five years.

She resigned last August to become executive director of budget and finance for Stafford County Schools.

“I am really excited to be returning to work for the city of Bristol,” Spradlin said in a phone interview. “I’m looking forward to being part of the solution, working for the City Council and Randy Eads.”

She is expected to begin work May 1.