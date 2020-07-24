BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than a week after Bristol Motor Speedway hosted one of the country’s largest in-person sports gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, local health officials say they have not linked any case clusters to the NASCAR All-Star Race, as of Thursday.
The speedway implemented procedures at the race that included physical distancing between spectators in the stadium and requiring fans to wear masks in most parts of the arena, except when they were at their seats.
Still, many race fans did not wear face coverings at souvenir stands, vendors and tailgates outside track property. Some community members also raised concerns that the region’s COVID-19 case numbers were already growing before the race and that visitors from outside the area could contribute to spread of the virus locally.
Several public health experts said this week that although they don’t think all 22,000 people estimated to have attended the All-Star Race on July 15 need to be tested for COVID-19, they do recommend that attendees monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms.
COVID-19 is believed to have a 14-day incubation period, which means it can take up to two weeks for an individual to develop symptoms after they are infected. As a result, local officials continue to watch for associations between cases and the race, according to Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“Between now and next week is when we should anticipate starting to see any links or clusters potentially associated with that,” May said in a Wednesday interview.
Case investigation and contact tracing are some of the main methods local health leaders could use to identify links between infections and activities at the race track.
These processes involve the Health Department asking an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 about where the person has recently spent time and who they might have come into close contact with.
As part of the contact tracing, those close contacts are informed of potential exposure, but are not told the identity of who may have exposed them to protect patient privacy.
May said that his department’s case investigations include a question about whether a person recently attended a large gathering.
So far, a cluster — defined by at least two confirmed cases that share a common gathering — has not been identified in Sullivan County, May confirmed Thursday.
Across the state border, no cases associated with the race have been reported in the Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bristol, Virginia, Washington County and several other Southwest Virginia localities.
“We will continue to monitor cases over the next few weeks for any links,” Karen Shelton, the district’s director, said in a statement Thursday.
It remains to be seen whether any cases will ultimately be connected to the Bristol race or activities near the track.
“The events, themselves, can be high risk, but also the things that people do around them can also be especially high risk,” Stephen Kissler, a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said about large gatherings during a briefing with reporters this week.
Factors like the race’s mask requirements and the fact that the event was held outdoors reduce some of the probability of transmission, Kissler said.
It may not be necessary for all attendees to get tested for COVID-19, but he said people should monitor themselves for symptoms. This could include regularly checking one’s own temperature, he said.
It’s also important for testing to be available for those who do develop symptoms or are concerned about exposure to a case, Kissler said.
Sullivan County offers free drive-thru testing on Tuesdays in Blountville from 9 a.m.to 11a.m. and 1-3 p.m. The testing is by appointment, which can be scheduled by calling (423) 279-2777.
The Mount Rogers Health District offers testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at six of its local health departments, according to Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the district’s population health manager. People can call their local office to schedule a test.
“It is important to remember that COVID-19 has up to a 14 day incubation period, so if you are tested and get a negative result on day five, that does not mean you cannot develop COVID-19 on day 14,” she wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier.
Other experts, like Virginia Tech epidemiologist Charlotte Baker, have recommended that those who attended the race consider self-isolating for the 14 days after the event, in addition to monitoring for symptoms.
“If they came in contact with anyone else without a mask on (especially if neither of you were masked and don’t live together), I would suggest a test for COVID-19. Illness, with or without symptoms, usually appears within 2-14 days after exposure,” Baker said via email. “Even if people think the people they came in contact with were OK, it is better to be safe than sorry.”
Amira Roess, an infectious diseases epidemiologist at George Mason University who is involved with COVID-19 research studies and response projects, also offered some advice in a recent email exchange.
“If you attended the event and did not wear a mask or were close to a lot of people who did not wear masks, then it is a good idea to self-quarantine and consider getting tested for COVID-19 5 or more days after attending the event. It is especially important to exercise caution if you live with someone who is immune compromised,” Roess said. “If you maintained a distance of at least 6 feet from people and wore face masks then your risk is low.”
Although not enough time has yet passed to determine the potential public health impacts of the Bristol race, fans were welcomed at another NASCAR race in Fort Worth, Texas last weekend.
About 20,000 fans attended the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, according to a figure cited in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The event featured mask and social distancing protocols similar to those in Bristol.
And next month, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will allow fans at the Indianapolis 500. The track has announced plans to hold the event at 25% capacity, meaning up to about 87,500 people could be spread out in the stands, the Indianapolis Star reported this week.
These races are among the first major in-person professional sports events since the coronavirus pandemic shut down mass gatherings earlier this year.
Race track leaders say they are approaching these events with comprehensive safety and health plans.
But gathering thousands of fans at speedways as the U.S. struggles to contain the pandemic causes concern among some experts like Tara Kirk Sell, a scholar at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security and an assistant professor at the university’s public health school.
“In most of the country, cases are spiking and many places can’t even put on in-person school,” Sell wrote in an email Wednesday. “While I’m not opposed to carefully created plans for small events, having thousands of fans in stands and getting to do large scale non-essential activities that carry a risk of transmission is for countries that have done the hard work to control the disease. Rising cases in our country tell us a different story is unfolding here.”
May, with Sullivan County’s Health Department, said the ongoing response to COVID-19 requires collective action in the region.
“Our numbers were climbing well before the race, and at present, we’ve not identified any cluster associated with the race,” May said. “It still is important that because we’re seeing such community spread, that as a community we all need to work together wearing our masks and maintaining physical distancing and keeping our hands washed.”
