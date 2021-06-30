No decisions, lots of heat at Sullivan County Commission budget meeting

Jones said he couldn’t provide the list — at least not that night, according to his answer.

“We have several line items in our budget, and we want $2 million for capital projects, and there’s other places that we’ll be spending money,” Jones said. “But for me to stand here tonight and tell you exactly where that [roughly $8 million] is going to be spent, no one can do that.”

Jones’ question about whether the commission could produce its own list for how it would spend $3.8 million drew no response.

King moved forward with the motion, which easily passed.

The commissioner’s question about school system spending wasn’t the only source of heat that evening. In the public comment period before King made his motion, Bluff City resident Lena Smith and her son, Kevin, both pleaded with the commission not to raise property taxes. They said the community is still reeling from the economic blows of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now was not a good time to ask residents for more money.

Multiple people in attendance also asked the County Commission not to go forward with its proposal to lower the proportion of property taxes and increase the proportion of sales taxes going to all of the various school systems in the county.