No charges yet in officer shooting

More than three days after the shooting death of a Big Stone Gap police officer, charges connected with the incident have yet to be filed.

Michael Chandler of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was found after the shooting by a Wise County sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning. Chandler had been asked to check on a residence.

After an extensive search, Kingsport, Tennessee, police officers arrested a man at the Travel Inn on Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport on Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. Michael White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, was placed under custody in the Sullivan County jail.

“He was wanted for probation violations,” Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department said. “He was held in our jail on a fugitive from justice charge.”

White has since been extradited to Wise County, Virginia, where he was wanted for probation violations. He is also wanted for probation violations in South Carolina.

Police have not officially connected White to an investigation of the shooting that took the life of Chandler on his 29th birthday.