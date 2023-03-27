KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A New York man is facing charges after a Sunday traffic crash on Interstate 81 that left four people dead and snarled traffic for hours.

Saul A. Carrera, age 60, from New York, New York, has been charged with four counts of vehicle homicide by intoxication, one count of reckless aggravated assault, one count of felony reckless endangerment, one count of driving under the influence in a commercial vehicle and one count of failure to exercise due care, according to a statement from Kingsport police.

Authorities say on Sunday night around 7 p.m., the police department's traffic unit responded to the crash scene involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a white 2017 Chevrolet Express van, near the Airport Parkway exit.

The van, occupied by eight males, was southbound on Interstate 81 just north of exit 63 when the left front tire became flat, and the driver pulled the van onto the right-hand shoulder. Three of the occupants remained in the van while five other occupants exited the van and began working to repair the flat tire, according to the police statement.

Police said that shortly thereafter, a red Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven and solely occupied by Carrera, was southbound on Interstate 81 and veered to the right onto the shoulder, sideswiped the van, and struck all five of the people working to repair the tire.

The tractor-trailer jack-knifed and overturned off the right side of the roadway, according to the statement.

Four of the five pedestrians were killed on impact. The fifth — a 17-year-old boy from Gadsden, Alabama — was transported by Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Carrera has also been hospitalized in stable condition under police guard.

Once he is discharged from the hospital, Carrera will be taken into custody. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Those killed include Jesse James Delacruz, 49, from Fayetteville, Tennessee; Jose Urbano Serrano Ramos, 25, from Crossville, Alabama; one as-yet unidentified man; and a 17-year old boy from Crossville, Alabama, who has not been identified.

Three passengers inside the van, all adult men from Gadsden, Ala., ages 25, 30 and 38, were uninjured.