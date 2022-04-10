New West Virginia-based record store to open in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The West Virginia-based Cheap Thrills Records will open soon on the Virginia side of State Street.

In between interviews with potential employees for the new location, Wyatt Lilly, the owner of Cheap Thrills Records, explained some of the reasons behind the decision to close a location in Beckley, West Virginia, where they had been for 23 years, and open up shop on State Street.

“Bristol is just a happening place right now. There’s all the music venues and eateries,” Lilly said. “There’s kind of an underserved audience for music around here. Also, the fact that the casino is about to open means that there’s going to be a lot of people coming downtown looking for things to do, for things to buy.”

The record store is located across the street from Theatre Bristol at 507 State St.

For Lilly, the deciding factor behind the move is that, unlike their location in Beckley, West Virginia, they won’t have to pay rent because they will own their new space on State Street.

“This space, I’ll be able to actually purchase the space. So then when I’m ready to retire in 20 years or so, I can either rent it out and get some income or sell it,” Lilly said.

Lilly started Cheap Thrills records in 1995. The original location was in Princeton, West Virginia, when he was 22 years old.

“I was only 22 years old and didn’t know any better. I was sick of school, didn’t really want to pursue a graduate degree, and I wanted to try to have my own business and see where that took me. Seems to have worked so far,” Lilly said.

Cheap Thrills Records has navigated and survived some of the more drastic changes throughout the music industry, going from selling cassettes, records and CDs, to adding movies and collectibles to their stock. Lilly has even gone out of the realm of music and entertainment to keep Cheap Thrills Records alive.

“When the financial crisis of 2007-2008 happened, we actually got into the gold-buying service business. All you really needed was a good reputation and good staff in a good location, and that kept us in business for a while. Now records have come back a little bit, so it’s kind of full circle,” Lilly said. “You got to stay flexible, or else you’re not gonna survive.”

In terms of the music that customers will find at Cheap Thrills Records, Lilly detailed that there will be everything from classic rock to country music and metal.

“We sell a lot of classic rock. That’s really what people buy, you know, classic rock — Tom Petty, Michael Jackson, stuff like that. I mean, as far as the harder to get stuff, we focus on a little bit of metal,” Lilly said. “That’s not all we sell. I mean, we sell gospel and jazz and country and all that. Whatever people want, we try to get.”

Cheap Thrills Records will buy used records and will make special orders for customers.

Lilly lives in Princeton, West Virginia, with his family and will be making regular trips to Bristol in order to manage the store.

“I hope that they’re impressed with what all we have and see enough to where they want to come back,” Lilly said.

Ideally, Lilly hopes to have the store open by April 14. If not by then, definitely by Record Day, which is April 23.