New Vanderbilt study shows value of booster vs. omicron

A new Vanderbilt University study shows the traditional COVID-19 vaccine is less effective at preventing hospitalizations by the omicron variant than previous variants, but the third shot, or booster, “significantly” improves that protection.

The yearlong study by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of Michigan looked at the alpha, delta and omicron variants and involved 12,000 patients at 21 U.S. hospitals, according to a statement.

New research shows that two doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine result in lower effectiveness for preventing hospitalization for the omicron variant (65%) than previous variants, including alpha (85%) and delta (85%). However, a third or booster vaccine dose significantly improves protection against omicron hospitalization up to 86%.

“There is effectiveness from the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, but they’re not as effective as they were against the earlier variants,” said principal investigator Dr. Wesley Self, associate professor of Emergency Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Research Networks and Strategy at Vanderbilt. “Two things may be contributing to the lower protection from the vaccines against omicron, including waning immunity over time and evasion of this particular variant from the effects of vaccines.”

Those findings appear to coincide with area hospitalizations at Ballad Health System, which is reporting more hospitalized breakthrough cases in conjunction with the omicron variant than any preceding variants.

Throughout a delta surge in the month of December, Ballad consistently reported between 9% and 10% of hospitalized COVID patients were fully vaccinated. That equates to about 21 to 23 people.

Over the past six weeks, after the omicron variant took over in this region, sparking a record-breaking rise in cases and hospitalizations, the vaccinated average was about 14% of all inpatients, with the actual numbers rising to 71 on Wednesday, according to Ballad.

In December 2021, hospitalized patients in the study were mainly infected with the delta variant, which is known to result in more serious illness. Because there was a mix of COVID strains in hospitalized patients, researchers used genetic sequencing to identify the omicron variant.

“We found that omicron indeed is causing a lot of people to be hospitalized,” Self said. “And if you are hospitalized with omicron, it’s still a very severe disease. Fifteen percent of people hospitalized with the omicron variant of COVID-19 required ventilators, and 7% died.”

“Because more people are getting vaccinated over time and omicron seems to be somewhat less susceptible to vaccines, we are seeing people in the hospital who have been fully vaccinated who are sick with omicron. However, the severity of illness for people who have been vaccinated is less than those who have not been vaccinated,” Self said. “This type of disease attenuation is important to understand because it shows that the vaccines are helpful even to people who do get COVID after vaccination.”

The Vanderbilt study also considered the impact of the third vaccine or booster.

“Our research shows that booster or third vaccine doses, which are now recommended for all adults, are critically important for protection against omicron,” Self said in the statement. “It’s good news that the current vaccine formulations do have effectiveness against omicron, but it means you need to get that third dose.”

Currently 64.1% of the U.S. population and more than 70% of Virginians have had two doses while about 42% of all U.S. residents and just 32% of Virginians have received the booster.

Those figures are wildly different in Southwest Virginia, where less than half the total population has been vaccinated twice and less than 25% of residents have received the third dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

