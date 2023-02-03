MARION, Va. — Patients in Southwest Virginia now have a new healthcare access point, thanks to the new Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care in Marion.

Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care is the only urgent care clinic in Smyth County and it brings valuable healthcare resources to the area, according to a written statement. The clinic is located on the campus of Smyth County Community Hospital.

“Opening this new urgent care bolsters Ballad Health’s commitment to bringing high-quality, accessible healthcare to all who seek it,” said Dale Clark, chief executive officer of Smyth County Community Hospital. “Plus, with resources from the hospital extremely close by, the community can be confident we are ready to help right when and where people need care.”

It is located at 245 Medical Park Drive in Marion and accepts patients Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The clinic is fully staffed with a team of expert clinicians who treat patients of all ages with minor injuries and illnesses, such as the cold and flu, sinus infections, strep throat, sprains, minor fractures and more. It will also have on-site X-ray and lab capabilities through Smyth County Community Hospital.

“This urgent care is fully equipped to bring a great service to the community, and our hardworking and talented clinicians are going above and beyond to deliver the best possible care to Smyth County and surrounding areas,” said Mark Patterson, MD, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates.

The clinic gives patients a new healthcare access point that increases the efficiency of receiving care, while alleviating wait times and staffing pressures in the local emergency department, according to the statement.

Patients who still face long drives in surrounding and rural areas can also benefit from Ballad Health’s online care options by scheduling a virtual urgent care visit or completing an online Quick Care questionnaire, both of which are available at www.balladhealth.org.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic transforming the way we receive care, more and more patients are turning to telemedicine as a safe and convenient way to access healthcare services,” said Stacy Brown, MD, medical director of Ballad Health Medical Associates’ urgent care, virtual urgent care and school-based telemedicine services. “The extended availability of urgent care visits – both in person and online – offers quick and convenient health resources to more patients in and beyond Smyth County.”

Patients can also visit www.balladhealth.org or the Ballad Health app to schedule an urgent care visit. And for those who prefer virtual care, Ballad Health offers virtual urgent care visits that can be scheduled online, with providers often available within an hour.

Whether patients are experiencing flu symptoms, sinus congestion or COVID-19, the virtual care option is available to patients 3 months and older from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

During a virtual urgent care visit, patients can speak with a provider through a secure video connection, share their concerns and ask questions. The provider will then recommend a treatment plan tailored to the patient’s needs. The virtual urgent care visit cost is $49, and the health system accepts self-payment and insurance.