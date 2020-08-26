NEW: Sullivan County District Attorney General requests investigation into former Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO

The Sullivan County District Attorney General is calling for further investigation days after former Bristol Regional Medical Center CEO Greg Neal was asked to resign for participating in a surgical procedure without the proper license.
District Attorney General Barry Staubus sent a letter Wednesday to W. Reeves Johnson, president of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners, requesting the board, "investigate any alleged criminal violation of Title 63, Chapter 6 of Tennessee Code by Greg Neal, former CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center."
Staubus requested that any violations that warranted criminal prosecution be reported to his office for his review, and review by the Sullivan County Grand Jury.
Neal emailed a statement to the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday regarding the circumstances leading to his sudden departure.
“Last Thursday, Ballad Health asked that I step down as the CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center and as president of the northeast market,” the email states. “I agreed with their request and believe it was the right thing to do. After having served for nearly 30 years, I believe I owe the team at Ballad Health, Bristol Regional Medical Center and our community an explanation.
“Recently, at the invitation of a surgeon, I entered an operating room to observe a surgical case and to support our surgical team, as many health system and hospital CEOs do throughout the nation. As the case began, the surgeon asked if I would like to make the initial incision for this surgical procedure. I regret I did so,” Neal wrote.
Staubus attached a copy of the letter provided to the Herald Courier in his request.
Neal did not provide the name of the doctor involved. Ballad Health confirmed Dr. Nathan Smith was the doctor who invited former BRMC CEO Greg Neal to participate in the procedure.
An attempt to contact Smith on Tuesday was unsuccessful.
A state official declined comment regarding a possible investigation into Smith , which would also come before the state Board of Medical Examiners.
