New service and support dog joins Emory & Henry College

A new service dog is joining counselors at Emory & Henry College to assist students.

Gus, a 5-year-old black Labrador retriever, is coming to the Powell Resource Center Counseling Services at Emory & Henry in Washington County, according to a news release. Gus has completed years of training with a team at Service Dogs of Virginia and is ready to serve the college’s students. Gus will be used by the Counseling Services’ staff in the provision of animal assisted therapy and support to students.

“Service Dogs of Virginia is pleased to be able to provide a facility dog for Emory & Henry,” said Peggy Law, executive director of SDOV. “Unlike service dogs that work with one person, a professionally trained facility dog can serve multiple people who need encouragement to seek help, social interaction, recovery motivation, comfort and/or a feeling of safety.”

Gus previously worked as a service dog and was trained as a physical assistance dog. Gus had partnered with an individual with Parkinson’s disease, the college said. Since then, Gus has received additional training to become a therapy dog. Gus is trained to recognize when a person is upset and will offer support, along with dozens of other cues.

