New service and support dog joins Emory & Henry College

A new service dog is joining counselors at Emory & Henry College to assist students.
Gus, a 5-year-old black Labrador retriever, is coming to the Powell Resource Center Counseling Services at Emory & Henry in Washington County, according to a news release. Gus has completed years of training with a team at Service Dogs of Virginia and is ready to serve the college’s students. Gus will be used by the Counseling Services’ staff in the provision of animal assisted therapy and support to students.
“Service Dogs of Virginia is pleased to be able to provide a facility dog for Emory & Henry,” said Peggy Law, executive director of SDOV. “Unlike service dogs that work with one person, a professionally trained facility dog can serve multiple people who need encouragement to seek help, social interaction, recovery motivation, comfort and/or a feeling of safety.”
Gus previously worked as a service dog and was trained as a physical assistance dog. Gus had partnered with an individual with Parkinson’s disease, the college said. Since then, Gus has received additional training to become a therapy dog. Gus is trained to recognize when a person is upset and will offer support, along with dozens of other cues.
Todd Stanley, director of the PRC and Counseling Services, spearheaded Gus’ placement at the college and will serve as Gus’ owner and handler.
“We are beyond excited to welcome Gus to Emory & Henry and Counseling Services,” Stanley said.
Stanley said Gus will be an invaluable asset to the team as they work to provide mental health services and support to Emory & Henry students.
“As a therapy dog in our center, Gus will work alongside counselors in sessions as we know the human-animal bond can be a very powerful therapeutic tool,” Stanley said. “In addition, he will serve as an ambassador for our office, helping to normalize help seeking and encouraging open dialogue about mental health topics.”
The public can follow along as Gus takes over the Emory & Henry Instagram account and tours his new workplace on Aug. 3 at @emoryhenry. Gus’ adventures will continue to be documented on Instagram at @ehtherapydogs.
For more information on the PRC and Emory & Henry Counseling Services, visit www.ehc.edu/powell-resource-center. More information about Service Dogs of Virginia can be found at www.servicedogsva.org.
