New report details Twin Cities' key challenges, opportunities for economic growth

BRISTOL, Va. -- The Bristol Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday released a report detailing the Twin Cities’ biggest challenges and opportunities for economic growth, along with strategies to help the area achieve that growth over the next two decades.

The report cited an aging population, the “brain drain” effect of talented workers “moving away to seek better employment opportunities” and low wages as some of the area's top barriers to economic development. Its top strengths included its K-12 schools and downtown revival.

The report also recommended focusing on eight key issues to drive economic growth over the next 20 years: arts and tourism, the music economy, a competitive workforce, entrepreneurship, housing, leadership and collaboration, downtown Bristol and targeted business.

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce began coordinating the research and work for the report in 2019, after receiving an $81,000 USDA grant and raising roughly $104,000 more, according to Beth Rhinehart, the chamber’s president and CEO.