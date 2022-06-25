New Peoples Bank reopens lobbies, restores some services

Things appear to be settling down a bit at New Peoples Bank, over a week after a technological issue resulted in the temporary outage of all its banking services.

The bank, with main offices in Honaker, Virginia, announced on Facebook Friday morning that all of its branches have reopened and that access to a number of services — such as mobile banking and electronic funds transfers — has returned.

In a Facebook post on June 15, New Peoples Bank reported a disruption that had disabled all of its banking services. The bank later said that the interruption was due to “a network incident.”

“New Peoples Bank is working diligently to address and investigate a recent network incident that temporarily resulted in an interruption to our computer systems and banking services,” reads a most recent update from the bank. “We are working alongside third-party technical experts to resolve these issues quickly and safely, and have made continued progress.”

Although there have been limited details released to date about what exactly happened to cause such a major disruption, New Peoples Bank maintains that an investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, customers have voiced concern online about whether or not their personal information was compromised in the incident. The topic has not been directly addressed in the bank’s Systems Update and FAQs document as of yet.

According to New Peoples Bank, all transactions through the present have posted, and other services like online banking, ATM access, text alerts and debit/credit cards are working. The bank says some debit card users may be seeing duplicate postings in their transaction history, but that it should be resolved within three business days.

The bank’s phone systems and corporate emails were also disabled in the outage; however, phone lines have been restored.