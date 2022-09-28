New pediatric emergency department opens in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Ballad Health and Kingsport officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on this region's third pediatric emergency department.

The four-exam room suite, decorated with paintings of cartoon-like animals on the walls and splashes of bright colors softening an otherwise sterile environment, is located just off the main emergency room entrance at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport.

It joins similar facilities at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City and and the J.D. Nicewonder Family Pediatric Emergency Department at Bristol Regional Medical Center - which opened in the fall of 2020.

The new space is comparable to the one operating at BRMC and will offer the same hours of service, from noon to midnight daily, said Dr. Chad Couch, president of the Bristol facility and Ballad's northeast market, which includes Indian Path.

"The one in Bristol has been tremendously well received," Couch said. "I get more positive comments about that area of the hospital than anywhere else. it has been tremendously well received by the community and we have seen volume growth in the number of pediatric patients we've seen over the last two years...We started in the low teens and now we're frequently seeing more than 20 on a daily basis."

Indian Path's new pediatric emergency department formally opens Oct. 7. It will be part of the Niswonger Children's Network, meaning children who need additional services would be treated by network specialists.

Indian Path currently treats between 600 and 800 children per month, hospital COO Dwight Owens said.

"This was designed for children and their families with their comfort in mind," Owens. "Visiting an emergency department can be a very intimidating experience not just for kids but for family members. We hope by offering this warm and compassionate environment that we can reduce anxiety for patients and their families when they need it most."

Medical Director Dr. Lauren Py called it an "exciting day."

"The opening of this pediatric emergency department elevates the level of care available here in the region, especially for some of our most important residents - our children," Py said. "Our pediatric department providers are all pediatric specialists which means they know just how to relate to and care for even our smallest patients. Plus we designed the emergency department to suit the needs of the children and their families."

Equipment is sized to better treat children and there is a separate waiting area for for family members, she said.

Julie Bennett, a member of Ballad Health's board of directors, said the new addition was the result of seeing a need and filling it.

"These are challenging times in health care," Bennett said. "Operating hospitals and service lines can be difficult, it can be complex, it can be financially challenging and hard on the people who work in our facilities. That's why we're especially proud to be opening this pediatric emergency department, to dedicate it today. It's a symbol of progress for Indian Path, for Ballad Health, for Kingsport and the entire Appalachian Highlands area."

The Ballad Health Foundation was also involved in supporting this latest emergency department expansion.

"We work with our community partners to co-invest in all of the services of Ballad Health with particular interest in things that are in the Niswonger Children's Network," foundation President Jack Simpson said. "One of the things we do is there will be a child life therapist in this hospital...Folks make being in the hospital a more friendly experience for kids and they play a vital role in helping kids feel better about being in the hospital."

