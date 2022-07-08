 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New PBS service to feature a familiar face

  • Updated
BHC - 07102022 - Julie Newman.jpg

Julie Newman

 Photo Contributed

Julie Newman plans to return to televisions screens in Southwest Virginia – next year.

The longtime WCYB-TV anchor has signed on as the vice president and general manager of a new public television station being organized in Abingdon at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace – a building formerly known as “Heartwood.”

Newman will be on screen for “any programs that need and deserve an on-air presence,” she said. “I’ll be on the air as the station needs me.”

Newman, who lives in the greater Tri-Cities, spent a decade at WCYB in Bristol, Virginia, wrapping up June 3. Her TV time in the Twin City followed a three-year stint at Blue Ridge Public Television in Roanoke, Virginia.

“It’s like a homecoming. I’m going back to where I came from,” she said of returning to public broadcasting.

Newman grew up in Williamsburg, Virginia, and took her first TV job at WVEC-TV in nearby Norfolk, Virginia.

She met her husband, who worked at a competing station in Portsmouth, (WAVY), then moved for a bit to upstate New York before coming back to Virginia to work at WSET-TV in Lynchburg in 2005. After taking a couple of years off, she worked at Blue Ridge Public Television in Roanoke an on-air host.

With the new venture, Newman promises to bring all the familiar shows known on public television to this new station.

The new digital service will be known as “PBS Appalachia Virginia.”

“We’re taking the stories of the people who live here and the towns that make our area so special,’ she said. “The purpose of public television is to serve the public, and we want to be available to the public any way we can.”

But viewers have almost a year to wait to see Newman’s return to the small screen. The new streaming channel won’t sign on for almost a year. PBS Appalachia Virginia is expected to be available to viewers June 10, 2023.

And forget adjusting the rabbit ears to find this programming. The station will have no call letters because it will not have an on-air signal. Newman said it would have cost $1 million to build a signal tower “for the few people who use an antenna.”

Yet you can get this station on cable TV, smart televisions and on a smartphone app.

This digital station is the first of its kind within the PBS system.

“It’s digital only. There will be no transmitter,” Newman said.

“We have basically a year to build the studio and launch the station and also start collecting the stories that will air,” Newman said. “We want to be ready to go with a full variety of Southwest Virginia programming and stories.”

The station will cover several counties in Virginia, including Washington, Smyth, Wythe, Russell, Grayson, Wise, Scott, Lee, Buchanan, Dickenson, Tazewell, Bland and Giles.

“Our goal is to serve the underserved,” Newman said.

In Abingdon, crews are renovating a portion of the cultural center to build the studio in one wing. Newman promised glass walls will be installed so the public can visit and watch programs as they being produced.

“We want people to know we’re coming,” she said. “We want people to get excited that we’re coming to cover Southwest Virginia.”

 jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

