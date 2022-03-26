New park to honor four centuries of veterans

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A space dedicated to the nation’s military veterans is coming to the seat of Sullivan County.

The Blountville Veterans Park honoring veterans from the 1700s to the present day is expected to open to the public later this year.

“It’s going to be something we are going to be proud of for veterans,” Matthew Johnson, interim director of the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, said. “It’s going to be something we can be proud of for Blountville, too.”

The park will consist of four, six-foot tall granite monuments located in a 60-by-40-foot area adjacent to the Sullivan County Heritage Tourism Information Center on Highway 394. Each monument will be dedicated to 100 years of history as the park honors veterans across four centuries.

“The focus is to honor all veterans,” Johnson said. “That’s from the American Revolutionary times to current.”

In November 2021, the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners approved $60,000 for the park. A private citizen has also donated a substantial amount for the project. Other citizens and organizations have also chipped in, Johnson said.

“If it wasn’t for the County Commission and the mayor funding this, and of course the private citizen, my personal opinion is it certainly wouldn’t be happening as soon as it is,” Johnson said.

The Sons of the American Revolution, Kings Mountain Chapter, has donated its own monument to honor those who served in the Revolutionary War and are buried in Sullivan County. Johnson said the 1700s monument will name some of those individuals, which he said include many of the county’s “early founding fathers” and patriots. The other monuments will depict military personnel and list the conflicts and wars of that century.

“The park will serve as a place of reflection with green space and benches,” Johnson said. “We have had fraternal organizations and individuals alike express interest in donating black granite benches which will be in keeping with the monuments themselves.”

The Veterans Park coming to fruition in historically-rich Blountville is a big deal in Johnson’s eyes.

“This is huge for Blountville,” Johnson said. “It’s huge for our county seat to show support for all of our veterans.”

The monuments are set to be ordered next week, according to Johnson, who said the project should be completed by November.