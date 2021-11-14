New overlook on Back of the Dragon taking shape, already popular

MARION, Va. — A few details still need to be checked off before the new overlook on the Back of the Dragon can be dedicated and celebrated, but that’s not stopping travelers from already putting the popular pull-off to use.
For years, the area was an extra wide spread of gravel, where drivers along the stretch of state Route 16 that winds its way from Marion to Tazewell could stop and take in the incredible views of Rich Valley, Hungry Mother State Park and Marion. For some, the view wasn’t enough and graffiti marred the guardrail on the mountaintop and a cliff face across the road.
As the curvy road traveled mostly by locals transformed into the Back of the Dragon, a celebrated route for motorcyclists and sports car drivers, the idea of creating a more welcoming area was taking shape by 2016.
Around mid-March 2020, the Virginia Department of Transportation began construction on the project estimated to cost about $840,000. Michelle Earl, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District communications manager, said last week that the overlook is now expected to come in under budget. She noted it was funded with a mix of state (20%) and federal (80%) dollars.
The project features new stone walls, a paved parking area, a picnic table and a bear-proof trash can.
Much of that work was finished by September 2020. However, a few details are still in the works, including a plaque naming the overlook.
In 2019, Smyth County was working to acquire the last easement needed before the project could move into its construction phase. J.S. Staley, who owned that easement, informed county officials that he would donate it. The easement was valued at $2,500.
In exchange for his donation, Staley asked that the area be named for his father.
A plaque bearing his name and some additional signs have yet to be delivered.
Amanda Livingston, the county’s tourism director, told the Marion Town Council last month that officials plan to hold a spring dedication for the overlook when the plaque and signs will be in place. She also noted she’s working to get information on site so travelers who stop can find out more about what’s available locally.
“We want to keep people here longer,” she said.
To protect the overlook and its visitors, Livingston said security cameras are being installed and she hopes to also have an extra camera erected to livestream views of Rich Valley.
Marion Mayor David Helms said the motorcyclists who continued traveling the Back of the Dragon through the pandemic helped local businesses.
Livingston said she expects to see even more travelers on the route next year as the country’s border with Canada has reopened.
Ron Thomason, Livingston’s predecessor, described the Back of the Dragon as one of Smyth County’s “amazing outdoor assets” that is being used to rebuild the county’s economy. He regularly noted that many motorcyclists have incomes of around $100,000 and have disposable money to spend.
Thomason regularly traveled to national motorcycle shows to promote the region’s roads.
Last Wednesday, in the space of 10 minutes, a motorcyclist stopped at the overlook and took photos of the Rich Valley view. Then, a couple visiting the area from Houston, Texas, stopped to take photos, walk around the overlook and ask directions to Marion.
Despite its popularity, the project drew opposition as citizens cited concerns about safety, noise, trash, vandalism, environmental damage and a heightened potential for drug dealing. Even as recently as this fall, North Fork District Supervisor Phil Stevenson shared citizens’ concerns about traffic on the Back of the Dragon and particularly issues with sports cars speeding and passing on curves. Speaking to a board committee, Stevenson urged action to try to slow drivers down for safety’s sake.
County Administrator Shawn Utt and Sheriff Chip Shuler were tasked with identifying speed enforcement options.