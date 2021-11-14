New overlook on Back of the Dragon taking shape, already popular

MARION, Va. — A few details still need to be checked off before the new overlook on the Back of the Dragon can be dedicated and celebrated, but that’s not stopping travelers from already putting the popular pull-off to use.

For years, the area was an extra wide spread of gravel, where drivers along the stretch of state Route 16 that winds its way from Marion to Tazewell could stop and take in the incredible views of Rich Valley, Hungry Mother State Park and Marion. For some, the view wasn’t enough and graffiti marred the guardrail on the mountaintop and a cliff face across the road.

As the curvy road traveled mostly by locals transformed into the Back of the Dragon, a celebrated route for motorcyclists and sports car drivers, the idea of creating a more welcoming area was taking shape by 2016.

Around mid-March 2020, the Virginia Department of Transportation began construction on the project estimated to cost about $840,000. Michelle Earl, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Bristol District communications manager, said last week that the overlook is now expected to come in under budget. She noted it was funded with a mix of state (20%) and federal (80%) dollars.

The project features new stone walls, a paved parking area, a picnic table and a bear-proof trash can.