New movie theater holds soft opening with free classic movie showings

BRISTOL, Va. - Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 opened today and to encourage the community to come out, they are holding free showings of classic movies through Thursday.

The new movie theater, located in the former Tinseltown theater at 3004 Linden Drive, Bristol, Virginia, is playing "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", "Footloose (1984)" , "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)", "The Wizard of Oz", "The Goonies" and "The LEGO Batman Movie" for free and throughout the day today, Wednesday and Thursday. Christy Harrison, the owner of the Legacy Theaters, said during this soft opening event customers will have to pick up tickets for a show at the theater and those tickets will be first come first serve.

She said once they hold their grand opening on Friday and start to play newly released movies, customers should be able to order tickets online.

At present the theater is also enforcing COVID-19 safety practices. Masks or face coverings will be required at all times except while eating or drinking. Auditorium capacity will also be limited to 50% and though parties may sit together, there should be at least three empty seats between parties. The theater asks that customers try not to sit in the row directly behind or in front of another party.

There is a hand sanitizing station in the lobby, as well as social distance markers on the floor in the lobby and outside on the sidewalk for the box office area. Customers are asked to stay home if they are sick, feel sick or live with someone who is sick.

