 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New movie theater holds soft opening with free classic movie showings
0 comments

New movie theater holds soft opening with free classic movie showings

Legacy Theaters Bristol 14

Legacy Theaters Bristol 14, near Exit 7, held its soft opening Tuesday. Leading up to its grand opening the theater will be showing multiple classic films for free.

BRISTOL, Va. - Legacy Theaters Bristol 14 opened today and to encourage the community to come out, they are holding free showings of classic movies through Thursday.

The new movie theater, located in the former Tinseltown theater at 3004 Linden Drive, Bristol, Virginia, is playing "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", "Footloose (1984)" , "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)", "The Wizard of Oz", "The Goonies" and "The LEGO Batman Movie" for free and throughout the day today, Wednesday and Thursday. Christy Harrison, the owner of the Legacy Theaters, said during this soft opening event customers will have to pick up tickets for a show at the theater and those tickets will be first come first serve.

She said once they hold their grand opening on Friday and start to play newly released movies, customers should be able to order tickets online. 

At present the theater is also enforcing COVID-19 safety practices. Masks or face coverings will be required at all times except while eating or drinking. Auditorium capacity will also be limited to 50% and though parties may sit together, there should be at least three empty seats between parties. The theater asks that customers try not to sit in the row directly behind or in front of another party.

There is a hand sanitizing station in the lobby, as well as social distance markers on the floor in the lobby and outside on the sidewalk for the box office area. Customers are asked to stay home if they are sick, feel sick or live with someone who is sick.

lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Bristol company fined $20,000 for air pollution, certification violations

The Robinette Co. recently agreed to pay a total of $20,000 in fines for multiple air pollution violations, including violating pollution standards, failing to report some of those violations and falsely certifying that it was in compliance, according to documentation from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC).

UPDATE: Missing wallaby found in Piney Flats area
Local News

UPDATE: Missing wallaby found in Piney Flats area

  • Updated

Daniel Sochalski, said they noticed last night that Wally, their 4-year-old wallaby, had escaped from their small family farm when he did not come out for food. They searched in the area around their home but were unable to find him.

+2
Missing wallaby returns home after search in Piney Flats area
Local News

Missing wallaby returns home after search in Piney Flats area

A critter from the land down under was on the loose Thursday but returned home after hopping around a wooded area near Piney Flats. Daniel Sochalski and his family own a small farm in the Watauga Flats area of Piney Flats that they share with a host of animals, including emus, alpacas, pigs, goats and their pet wallaby, Wally.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts