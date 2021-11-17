New lawsuit opposes health care vaccination mandate

Calling a federal vaccination mandate a “sledgehammer,” 12 states filed a lawsuit this week challenging the requirement for all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Filed Monday in the western district of Louisiana federal courts, the complaint asks that the mandate be deemed unlawful and unconstitutional, claims that it violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and Social Security Act and asks the court to postpone its deadlines pending judicial review while stopping federal officials from enacting similar mandates.
On Nov. 5 the Biden administration issued a mandate through the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requiring 17 million U.S. health care workers employed by facilities that receive moneys from either federal insurance be vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.
“By forcing a significant number of health care workers to take the shot(s) or exit the Medicare and Medicaid workforce, CMS’s vaccine mandate harms access to (and thus quality of) patient care,” according to the lawsuit. “This ‘one-size-fits-all sledgehammer’ expressly undermines the Social Security Act’s singular focus on providing access to care. By forcing employees to choose between their job(s) and their jab(s), the mandate completely ignores the unprecedented labor shortage prevailing in the health care sector and patient wellbeing in favor of the President’s ambition to increase societal vaccination rates.”
After reviewing the federal mandate, Ballad Health System announced last week it is taking steps to comply. With 15,000 employees at its 21 hospitals, multiple clinics and other medical offices, Ballad is this region’s largest health care employer. About 5,000 Ballad employees — a third of its workforce — are unvaccinated.
This latest action — the second lawsuit challenging the CMS mandate — was filed by the states of Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.
The action further claims the mandate exceeds CMS statutory authority and violates several other federal doctrines.
“The vaccine mandate causes grave danger to the vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect — the poor, children, sick, and the elderly — by forcing the termination of millions of essential ‘health care heroes,’” according to the action.
The new federal regulations require each health care entity to ensure all staff are vaccinated for COVID-19. It must apply to every person “who provide[s] any care, treatment, or other services for the [entity] and/or its patients” — including employees, contractors, trainees, students and volunteers — regardless of whether they have any patient-care responsibilities or any contact with patients.
“The entity must ensure that, by Dec. 6, all such health care workers submit to at least one vaccine dose before they can provide ‘any care, treatment, or other services for the [entity] and/or its patients” and show proof they are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, according to the lawsuit.
This marks the first and only vaccination requirement issued by CMS in its 55-year history, and the agency cites two statutes giving it the authority.
“Nothing in either statute establishes that the secretary may mandate vaccines,” according to the complaint. “Nor do the statutes to which they refer — governing the ‘efficient administration of the [secretary’s] functions’ under the Act and ‘the administration of the insurance programs’ under the Medicare program — supply a basis for mandating vaccines.”
The complaint claims none of the federal guidelines cited provide that authority.
It further claims CMS and the administration are targeting about 2.4 million unvaccinated U.S. health care workers.
A similar lawsuit was filed last week in federal court in Missouri that seeks to block the CMS mandate, claiming it threatens the jobs of millions of health care workers and could “exacerbate an alarming shortage” in health care fields, particularly in rural areas where some health workers have been hesitant to get the shots. It was filed by the attorneys general of Missouri, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC