New lawsuit opposes health care vaccination mandate

“The entity must ensure that, by Dec. 6, all such health care workers submit to at least one vaccine dose before they can provide ‘any care, treatment, or other services for the [entity] and/or its patients” and show proof they are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, according to the lawsuit.

This marks the first and only vaccination requirement issued by CMS in its 55-year history, and the agency cites two statutes giving it the authority.

“Nothing in either statute establishes that the secretary may mandate vaccines,” according to the complaint. “Nor do the statutes to which they refer — governing the ‘efficient administration of the [secretary’s] functions’ under the Act and ‘the administration of the insurance programs’ under the Medicare program — supply a basis for mandating vaccines.”

The complaint claims none of the federal guidelines cited provide that authority.

It further claims CMS and the administration are targeting about 2.4 million unvaccinated U.S. health care workers.

A similar lawsuit was filed last week in federal court in Missouri that seeks to block the CMS mandate, claiming it threatens the jobs of millions of health care workers and could “exacerbate an alarming shortage” in health care fields, particularly in rural areas where some health workers have been hesitant to get the shots. It was filed by the attorneys general of Missouri, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.