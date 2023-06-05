GLADE SPRING, Va. — Town Square Guns, whose name reveals its location, opened last month.

The business, which sells and buys primarily sporting firearms, opened last month in the Glade Spring town square, joining other businesses in the square including Surber & Son hardware store, Tavern 13 restaurant, and Town Square Medical.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in Glade Spring. I love my hometown and would love to see more businesses come to the town square,” said gun shop owner Jesse Fore, whose family also owns and operates Fore Family Farms.

Fore’s interest in guns led the Glade Spring resident to open the store when a refurbished building in town recently became vacant. The building, along with others in the square, holds as much history as some of the guns he collects.

He’s already gotten good feedback from the public. “Foot traffic has been crazy. It’s almost a continuous stream of people coming in and out.”

Guns have always fascinated Fore, 46, who hunted with his father when he “was just big enough to carry a gun.”

“We hunted for grouse, ground hogs, deer, and turkey. My favorite was always spring gobbler season,” he said.

Fore has taught his daughter Madelyn and son Dalton to appreciate the safety of firearms along with the enjoyment of the sport. “My daughter actually has taken more interest in hunting than my son.”

“I especially like the older guns,” he said, “like the old Winchester single shot .22’s and the older Remington shotguns.”

Recently the store owner purchased a U.S. Springfield rifle dating back to the late 1800s from a walk-in customer.

“I have a lot of customers who are interested in the older guns,” Fore said.

According to him, the rifle is a Springfield 1873 model manufactured in 1874 after the Civil War. The model was used in the American Indian Wars and the Spanish American War.

“The model was the Army’s standard issue rifle from 1870 through the 1880’s, featuring a trap door design called a “breach load."

"It’s a very popular gun for collectors,” he said.

The store showcases a variety of new and old guns along the wall and inside a glass case. “This is a Dan Wesson,” said Fore, pulling the pistol from its original box. “It’s only the second one like this I’ve ever seen. It’s a rare gun. You don’t see many of them.”

Another relic in the store is a vintage Remington showcase that Fore believes was built around the 1960s. The showcase originally was displayed next door in the former Vance Hardware, a store that operated in the town square during the mid-1900s.

Most of the guns he sells are suitable for hunting and sporting competitions. Fore has stocked the store with .22-caliber, .22-250 and .223-caliber rifles for smaller game, and .243, 6.5 Creedmore, 7mm and 300 Winchester Magnum rifles for larger game.

“Shotguns are popular as well from shooting skeet to hunting turkey,” said Fore, who sells a variety of .410, 20-gauge, 16-gauge, and 12-gauge guns.

“Pleasure shooting is a big thing now, too. There are people who just like to go out and target shoot.”

In his store, he carries a 300 Winchester Short Magnum even though it’s an odd model for this part of the country, he said. “It’s more for larger game like bear and elk.”

He’s seeing a growing interest in self-defense and concealed carry guns like the Smith and Wesson .38-caliber special, Canik 9 mm, Taurus 357 Magnum, and Ruger .380 semi-automatic handguns.

“I’m seeing just as many women as men buying the carry guns which are why I have some smaller caliber guns that come in different colors,” said Fore.

“I’m not telling people to go out and buy a gun, but everyone, especially women, needs to be aware of their surroundings. You can also look into carrying pepper spray or enrolling in self defense classes.”

Ammunition is a big seller at the store.

“A lot of ammunition for certain caliber guns are hard to get, but I’m slowly starting to get more,” Fore said. “The .410 shot gun shells are scarce and the 22 Hornet is almost impossible to find.”

In addition to guns, the store owner sells holsters and cases, replacement stocks for older shotguns, and Nukem Grab & Go Hunting Blinds that allow hunters a quick one pole breakdown.

He wants to eventually carry cleaning kits, first aid kits for campers and hikers, camouflage clothing, and hunting supplies.

Gun safety is something Fore wants to promote. He’s already hosted his first class taught by a certified instructor for owners of concealed carry guns. The next class is set for 6 to 9 p.m. on June 13 at the store with additional classes to follow each month.

He plans to offer hunter safety education courses for youth who are learning the sport.

“I think the classes will be a good thing for the community. I’m building as I go along,” he said.

“It’s always good to have other businesses in town,” said Tony Surber, owner of Surber & Son next door who sells hardware, fishing supplies, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and other necessities. “We feed off each other’s business. It’s good to have the traffic.”

Fore credits his good start to operating adjacent to other businesses in town. “Tony has seen a few new faces in his store and I’ve gotten some of his customers, too.

“It’s a good place to be right now,” said Fore. “You can go to the doctor, get you something to eat, come by the gun store, and buy some flowers and fishing supplies all in one stop.”

Town Square Guns is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday.