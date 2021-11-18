New E&H nursing program receives accreditation

Emory & Henry’s new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has earned accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

“We are pleased to learn that we received accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education,” Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson, founding dean of the School of Nursing, said. “Accreditation means that we have demonstrated compliance with nursing educational standards. Our recent graduates and current students can be assured that they are graduating from an accredited program. It is an ongoing process and we will diligently continue to improve to deliver educational excellence.”

CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency, contributing to the improvement of the public’s health. The agency ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing.

“Our goal is to prepare nurses who provide high quality care, can demonstrate critical thinking skills, and can assist patients in navigating an increasingly complex healthcare system, with increased focus on health promotion,” Dr. Lou Fincher, vice president and dean of School of Health Sciences at Emory & Henry College, said.

Applications are now being accepted for Fall 2022 enrollment. For more information, please visit www.ehc.edu/nursing.