BRISTOL, Va. — The latest round of drilling new gas wells began Wednesday at the city landfill.

The city announced the work, which is mandated by the state, to try and eliminate odor and emission issues. It is expected to continue for some time.

"Work will start in the northern end of the quarry landfill and proceed clockwise through the perimeter wells," according to the statement.

Drilling activities related to the project will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Any well that is not completed during that day will be covered with a vacuum box and steel cover. The vacuum box will be temporarily tied into an existing well to prevent emissions, according to the statement.

"The goal of the gas well expansion project is to increase the efficiency of gas collection at the quarry landfill which will reduce odors. Throughout the drilling process, some residents and areas may experience an increase in odors from the quarry landfill," according to the statement.