New COVID cases decline 31.4% over past 10 days for NE Tenn., SW Va.

New cases of COVID-19 decreased 31.4% across the region between Jan. 11-20, compared to the first 10 days of 2021, but deaths continue to match December’s record pace.

Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported a 34.7 percent decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed between Jan. 11-20, compared to the Jan. 1-10 period, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The reduction was more modest in Southwest Virginia, where cases declined 24.1% for the period Jan. 11-20, compared to the first 10 days of the year, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Only Washington County in Virginia reported an increase in cases during the most recent period, recording 340 new cases Jan. 11-20, compared to 315 new cases during the first 10 days of the year. Minus Washington County, Southwest Virginia’s overall decrease nearly mirrored East Tennessee at 30.1%

However, the region’s mortality rate from the novel coronavirus is tracking on a par with the final month of 2020, when a record 412 deaths were reported, according to Ballad Health. That represents an average of 13.29 deaths per day.