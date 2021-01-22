New COVID cases decline 31.4% over past 10 days for NE Tenn., SW Va.

New cases of COVID-19 decreased 31.4% across the region between Jan. 11-20, compared to the first 10 days of 2021, but deaths continue to match December’s record pace.
Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported a 34.7 percent decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed between Jan. 11-20, compared to the Jan. 1-10 period, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The reduction was more modest in Southwest Virginia, where cases declined 24.1% for the period Jan. 11-20, compared to the first 10 days of the year, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Only Washington County in Virginia reported an increase in cases during the most recent period, recording 340 new cases Jan. 11-20, compared to 315 new cases during the first 10 days of the year. Minus Washington County, Southwest Virginia’s overall decrease nearly mirrored East Tennessee at 30.1%
However, the region’s mortality rate from the novel coronavirus is tracking on a par with the final month of 2020, when a record 412 deaths were reported, according to Ballad Health. That represents an average of 13.29 deaths per day.
The region recorded 268 COVID-related deaths during the first 20 days of January, slightly exceeding the previous month’s average at 13.4 per day, health system and health department figures show.
But that surge may finally be slowing. On Thursday, Ballad Health reported 83 deaths across its 21-county service area over the past week, marking the second straight day that seven-day running figure was below 90.
Ten East Tennessee counties reported 2,887 combined new cases of the novel coronavirus between Jan. 11-20, compared to 4,422 during the previous 10 days. Cases surged throughout December and that surge continued unabated during the first 10 days of this year.
Washington County in Tennessee, which reported 1,023 cases during the first 10 days of January, recorded the steepest decline, registering 528 from Jan. 11-20, a 48.3% decline.
Sullivan County reported 528 new cases Jan. 11-20, compared to 906 from Jan. 1-10, a 41.7% drop. Its rate would have been much lower, but Sullivan reported 102 new cases Wednesday on the heels of 104 new cases Jan. 17.
Only Greene County reported an increase in cases during the past 10 days, registering 333 new cases compared to 330 in the first 10 days of the year.
Greene reported 40 new cases Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Neighboring Hamblen County reported 70 new cases.
Johnson reported only a slight reduction in the numbers of cases during the two 10-day periods, declining 3.2% from 122 to 118.
In Virginia, cases in the city of Bristol declined from 105 Jan. 1-10 to 75 Jan. 11-20, a 28.5% drop. Dickenson and Buchanan counties declined more than 50% between the two 10-day periods.
